You can weigh in on a potential walking and biking path in Forest Park

A busy stretch of Winton Road in Forest Park could get safer for walkers and bicyclists in the future.

The city of Forest Park, Hamilton County Engineer's Office, Great Parks, Winton Woods City Schools and Tri-State Trails are studying the feasibility of a mile-long path along Winton Road between Sharon and Kemper roads.

Tri-State Trails Project Manager Brad Bowers says better infrastructure there could improve safety for students.

"There are several key gaps in the sidewalk network along this corridor, and many students walking to school in the shoulder of that roadway," he says.

Bowers says there are several alternative potential designs for the plan. Those will be on display at an open house Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Forest Park Library.

Bowers says the project aims to make it easier to connect to necessities in the area.

"Creating a better connection for students living in the southern part of the school district to Winton Woods High School, the Kroger and other amenities along Kemper Road is something that is really a key goal of this project."

The path could also someday tie into other proposed projects like the 3.6 mile path between Winton Woods and Glenwood Gardens and the broader Mill Creek Triangle Trail.

You can find maps of the proposed path as well as an online survey about the potential project here.

Bowers says that feedback will be used to finalize a proposed design sometime early next year.