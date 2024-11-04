Ohioans can weigh in on passenger rail, freight train safety via statewide survey

Ohio is updating its state rail plan and people have the opportunity to weigh in.

The Ohio Rail Plan Survey helps shape Ohio's railroad policy and priorities. Rail Development Commission Executive Director Matthew Dietrich says its open to anyone.

“The survey is the public's opportunity to provide their opinions on what rail transportation means to them and what they feel should be the most important elements that the state should look at with regard to evaluating rail transportation and rail projects — whether that's safety, whether that's economic development, mobility,” Dietrich said.

The survey responses will be used to update the Ohio Rail Plan. The state uses the document to compete for federal grants. It is updated every four years, and considers the interests of various groups.

“We have done a lot of stakeholder meetings, meetings with specific industry people, meetings with communities, meetings with interest groups,” Dietrich said.

Survey questions are open-ended and cover topics including passenger rail, trains in communities and freight transportation.

“Rail means a lot of different things to a lot of different people,” Dietrich said. “Part of the survey is to try to gauge people's opinions on what they think is important in terms of rail transportation in the state.”

Dietrich says the survey will be open until the end of the year. You can take it online.