Visitation, funeral for Patrick Crowley set for Wednesday in Southgate

Visitation and funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Southgate for Patrick Crowley, the legendary Kentucky politics reporter and, later, founder and principal of a successful public relations firm.

Crowley died unexpectedly Dec. 28, 2024, at his home in Ft. Thomas. He was 63 years old.

Crowley was famous throughout Kentucky and beyond for his 16 years as a politics writer and columnist for the Kentucky Enquirer. After leaving the Enquirer in 2015, he launched a second career as a public relations specialist and public affairs advisor through the company he founded, Strategic Advisers LLC.

But the true love of his life was the family he leaves behind — wife Pam, daughter Shayna, son Conor, and his three grandchildren. Both his son and daughter work for Strategic Advisers.

A four-hour visitation will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Southgate Community Center, 301 W. Walnut St., Southgate, Ky., 41071. A funeral service will begin promptly at 4 p.m., followed by a reception.

His love for dogs is reflected in the choice of charities the family suggested for donations in memoriam, two Northern Kentucky agencies for the adoption of homeless dogs — SAAP (Stray Animal Adoption Program), Box 72040 Newport, Ky., 41072; or Cleo's Legacy, 5699 Mary Ingles Highway, Melbourne, Ky., 41059.

Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

