Snow making travel 'challenging' in the area

The National Weather Service in Wilmington is reporting four to six inches of snow, with some places recording up to eight inches. Meteorologist Kristen Cassady says there could still be more coming.

“What we’re looking for for the remainder of the day is a band of light snow to move back into the region by mid-morning through mid-afternoon,” she says. “So even though the snow has tapered off for quite a few areas, it’s going to come back into the area for late morning through afternoon with another couple of inches of snow.”

Cassady says for the most part, the threat of freezing rain and sleet is decreasing. She says the snow will stick around for a while. Cold weather will settle in for the rest of the week.

Related: Emergency shelters open for Cincinnati area's first major winter storm of 2025

“Right now we’re expecting an extended stretch where high temperatures are generally going to be in the 20s,” she says. “Low temperatures in the single digits, maybe even close to zero. Those are actual air temperatures for several nights.”

Cassady says that doesn’t even take into account the wind.

Cold weather will make clearing streets a little more difficult. Salt and brine don’t melt snow at very cold temperatures.

Many roads in the southern half of Ohio are covered by snow and ice this morning. ODOT spokesman Matt Bruning says travel is "challenging."

“We have seen a lot of snow and it has been continuous for several, several hours.”

Bruning says if you can stay home, do so.

“Because with less people on the road, that’s fewer people that are in our way,” he says. “That allows us to get the job done.”

Bruning says at least three state snowplows have been hit during this storm, and while there were no serious injuries or damage, each collision takes the truck out of commission when it could be clearing the road.

