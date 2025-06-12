Fort Campbell helicopter crash kills one, leaves another injured

A fatal helicopter crash at Fort Campbell Wednesday night left one service member dead and another injured.

A release from the 101st Airborne Division issued in the hours after the crash reported the incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Fort Campbell's training area.

One soldier was confirmed dead on the scene, and the other was evacuated to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. The surviving servicemember is in stable condition.

The incident is under ongoing investigation and the names of those involved have yet to be released.

Several area officials – including Kentucky State Sen. Craig Richardson , Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn , Hopkinsville Mayor James Knight and Montgomery County, Tennessee, Mayor Wes Golden – have shared messages of condolence in the wake of the crash.

