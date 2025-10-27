Clermont County sheriffs deputies could soon make immigration arrests

Another local county sheriff's office could soon be making immigration arrests and holding ICE detainees.

Clermont County Sheriff Christopher Stratton approved a memorandum of agreement with ICE Friday allowing the office to participate in the federal 287(g) task force program, according to a social media post by the Sheriff's Office.

Under the agreement, Clermont County deputies can receive special training to participate in the arrest and transportation of people wanted on immigration charges with ICE supervision.

The agreement comes as the Clermont County Jail prepares to house federal detainees. The Sheriff's Office says it's already transferred 26 people to ICE, with another four transfers pending resolution of local charges.

What other local jails have ICE contracts?

Ohio's Butler County Jail, as well as Northern Kentucky jails in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties, currently have contracts to house ICE detainees.

The Northern Kentucky jails hold between 80 and 150 ICE detainees each at any given time.

Butler County has held between 300 and 400 ICE detainees at any given time since the beginning of the second Trump administration, data shows. The Butler County Sheriff's Office receives $68 per day per detainee for lodging and transport. In total, the office has billed ICE and other federal agencies about $9 million this year. The office will receive an increase starting in November — $105 an inmate for ICE detainees.

Some immigrants and their advocates have lodged complaints about treatment of detainees in the jail. Boone County Jail has been the subject of similar accusations.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones also entered into a 287(g) agreement with ICE in June allowing some deputies to make immigration arrests.

