Juneteenth 2026 celebrations across Greater Cincinnati

People across Greater Cincinnati are gearing up to celebrate Juneteenth Day.

The holiday goes back to June 19, 1865, when enslaved Black residents of Galveston, Texas learned about the two-and-a-half-year-old Emancipation Proclamation from roughly 2,000 union troops arriving in the southern city. The next year on that date, Black churches in Texas organized celebrations of freedom.

The practice eventually spread across the country. It became a federal holiday in 2021. Here are a few events around Greater Cincinnati celebrating the holiday.

Cincinnati

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is hosting a day-long celebration called Juneteenth Jubilee. It will feature educational programming exploring Afrofuturism as well as music, panel discussions, film screenings and more. A walk at 10 a.m. will celebrate Dr. Opal Lee, who was instrumental in advocating for the federal holiday.

The 39th annual Juneteenth Cincinnati Festival will take place in Eden Park on June 20 and 21. It begins with a parade of flags at 11 a.m. Saturday representing the nations of Africa. After the parade, you'll find historical reenactments, horseback riding, educational booths and more. Sunday's festivities include a Father's Day concert.

Findlay Market is hosting a weekend-long series of events, including a panel discussion on the holiday's history and significance Friday, a tasting tour Saturday and promotions celebrating its Black vendors.

Glendale

Glendale is hosting its inaugural Juneteenth celebration on Friday with educational tours highlighting the village's role in the Underground Railroad, music and spoken word poetry performances. Mayor Michael Besl proclaimed the day a village holiday June 1 this year. The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harry Whiting Brown Community Center & the Peter J. Gruber Pavilion at 231 East Sharon Road.

Northern Kentucky

A group called For Family By Family is holding its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration in Florence on Friday. The event will feature music, cultural performances, art and educational displays and health and wellness resources. It runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Florence Nature Park Event Center.

The following day, June 20, the NKY Juneteenth Committee will host its Juneteenth celebration from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Covington Landing. This year's theme is "remembering the past, rising to the future." A number of educators, business leaders and other community members will be honored with Black Excellence awards, followed by live music, speakers, food and other vendors.

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