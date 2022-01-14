WXIX-TV lures Jeff Creighton from the kitchen back to the weather center

Since retiring as WXIX-TV meteorologist 15 months ago, Jeff Creighton has enjoyed a second career preparing meals for Dream Dinners, which provides ingredients for customers to cook at home.

"After taking some time off, I picked up a part-time job at a company called Dream Dinners," says Creighton, who returned to Channel 19 last weekend after meteorologist Olga Breese left the station. "They are located in Anderson Town Center and are the original 'meal kit' company. Basically, I prepare meals for customers who place orders through our website."

Actually, Dream Dinners is his third career.

In 1978, during his senior year at Indian Hill High School, he started working at Roderick St. John's, a small family-oriented clothing shop. Retail clothing was his first career until 1995, when he started working with Tim Hedrick and Steve Horstmeyer in the WKRC-TV weather department while earning a certificate in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Creighton worked at Channel 12 for 16 years before joining Horstmeyer at Channel 19 in 2011. When Breese left – she posted on Facebook that Jan. 2 was her last day at the station – Fox 19 folks asked him to fill in while the station searches for a permanent replacement.

"I was a little apprehensive at first after not having done it for a year, but it all fell into place pretty quickly," Creighton says about his forecasts last weekend.

WXIX-TV could hire a new meteorologist in the next couple of weeks, says Jennifer Rieffer, who was appointed Channel 19 general manager in late November. The Kentucky native, and longtime Lexington, Ky., television station executive, replaced Debbie Bush, who was promoted to manage Gray Television's Phoenix TV stations in November.

"We're close on a candidate. We should have an announcement soon," Rieffer says.

Creighton continues to work part-time (12-15 hours at week) at Dream Dinners during his return to television.

"I have done most of the cooking at home for years," he says. "At Dream Dinners, there are different menu items each month and each employee is responsible for prepping and assembling two to four meals. I just enjoy it. It gets me out of the house, and it's fun."

Jeff and his wife Sherri also have enjoyed traveling since he retired from Channel 19. With his weekend weather gig, the part-time job at Dream Dinners "and numerous trips we have planned from now through June, we will be busy," he says.

