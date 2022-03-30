© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media
Borgman_cropped.jpg
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

WVXU adding 'The Daily' and 'Today, Explained' April 4

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published March 30, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
nyt-daily-logo.jpg
WVXU
/
"The Daily," a podcast launched by the New York Times in 2017, premieres on WVXU April 4.

Cincinnati Public Radio listeners had asked for the New York Times' "The Daily" podcast, which will air at 7 p.m. weekdays.

The New York Times' popular The Daily podcast, a deep dive into stories from its many reporters, premieres on Cincinnati Public Radio's WVXU at 7 p.m. Monday, April 4.

The half-hour program, syndicated by American Public Media since 2018, will be paired with Today, Explained, a new program at 7:30 p.m. from Vox co-hosted by Noel King, formerly of NPR's Morning Edition, and Sean Rameswaram.

"The Daily is a show that many have been requesting, but at 30 minutes long, it was a difficult fit before. But Today, Explained is the perfect companion piece and we’re excited to bring these strong journalistic programs to our WVXU listeners," said Jenell Walton, Cincinnati Public Radio vice president of content, in the station's announcement.

Hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise, recent episodes of The Daily have included "The Political Lives of Clarence and Ginni Thomas," "Senator Joe Manchin's Conflict of Interest," "Four Million Ukrainians in Limbo" and "Nurses Have Finally Learned What They're Worth."

WVXU also will make several other tweaks to its lineup on April 4:

BBC Newshour will move to 9 a.m. weekdays from 3 p.m., replacing The Takeaway. With the time difference with England, "we think the BBC Newshour fits better earlier in the day and makes for an excellent lead-in to 1A at 10 a.m.," says Kevin Reynolds, marketing manager.

Here & Now will expand to 90 minutes, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Today, Explained will air at 3:30 p.m., and repeat at 7:30 p.m.

The Daily debuts at 7 p.m., followed by Today, Explained.  A repeat of WVXU's weekday noon Cincinnati Edition talk show hosted by Lucy May follows at 8 p.m.

Being dropped from the schedule are The Takeaway (9 a.m.) which was added to the WVXU lineup last August, and The World (7 p.m.), a long-time program. You can listen to The Takeaway online at WNYC Studios, and to The World here.

Media
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter