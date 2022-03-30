WVXU adding 'The Daily' and 'Today, Explained' April 4

The New York Times' popular The Daily podcast, a deep dive into stories from its many reporters, premieres on Cincinnati Public Radio's WVXU at 7 p.m. Monday, April 4.

The half-hour program, syndicated by American Public Media since 2018, will be paired with Today, Explained, a new program at 7:30 p.m. from Vox co-hosted by Noel King, formerly of NPR's Morning Edition, and Sean Rameswaram.

"The Daily is a show that many have been requesting, but at 30 minutes long, it was a difficult fit before. But Today, Explained is the perfect companion piece and we’re excited to bring these strong journalistic programs to our WVXU listeners," said Jenell Walton, Cincinnati Public Radio vice president of content, in the station's announcement.

Hosted by Michael Barbaro and Sabrina Tavernise, recent episodes of The Daily have included "The Political Lives of Clarence and Ginni Thomas," "Senator Joe Manchin's Conflict of Interest," "Four Million Ukrainians in Limbo" and "Nurses Have Finally Learned What They're Worth."

WVXU also will make several other tweaks to its lineup on April 4:

BBC Newshour will move to 9 a.m. weekdays from 3 p.m., replacing The Takeaway. With the time difference with England, "we think the BBC Newshour fits better earlier in the day and makes for an excellent lead-in to 1A at 10 a.m.," says Kevin Reynolds, marketing manager.

Here & Now will expand to 90 minutes, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Today, Explained will air at 3:30 p.m., and repeat at 7:30 p.m.

The Daily debuts at 7 p.m., followed by Today, Explained. A repeat of WVXU's weekday noon Cincinnati Edition talk show hosted by Lucy May follows at 8 p.m.

Being dropped from the schedule are The Takeaway (9 a.m.) which was added to the WVXU lineup last August, and The World (7 p.m.), a long-time program. You can listen to The Takeaway online at WNYC Studios, and to The World here.

