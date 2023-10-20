Lacey Roberts leaves WLWT-TV four weeks after her promotion

One month after WLWT-TV boasted about Lacey Roberts moving from weekend anchor to the weekday morning news team, the Walnut Hills High School graduate has left the station.

"I wanted to let you know that I no longer work at WLWT. I appreciate all of my time there, all that I’ve learned and the dear friends that I’ve added but I have some NEW adventures before me, which I'll share when it's time," Roberts wrote on X (formerly Twitter)and Facebook Friday morning.

Branden Frantz, WLWT-TV president and general manager, said he could not comment on Roberts' departure.

On Sept. 20, WLWT-TV sent out media releases boasting that "WLWT NEWS 5 TODAY ADDS TO MORNING TEAM WITH TWO HOMETOWN ANCHORS."

The station announcement last monthsaid that Roberts, who was born and raised in Cincinnati, was moving from anchoring weekend morning newscasts to anchor at 4:30 a.m. weekdays, and report on News 5 Today anchored by Steven Albritton, Kelly Rippin and meteorologist Randi Rico. The news release also touted the hiring of former WKRC-TV morning anchor Stephanie Wilson, a Sycamore Township native, to replace Roberts as weekend morning anchor.

"These additions to WLWT News 5 Today will greatly increase our ability to cover all the major breaking news stories in Cincinnati and around the world every single morning. The fact we are promoting anchors and reporters who truly call Cincinnati their hometown, makes these moves even more impactful for our viewers," said Jeff Benscoter, news director, in a station announcement.

The media release said that Roberts, also a Northern Kentucky University graduate, was "excited to continue to tell impactful stories about the people in her hometown." It quoted Roberts saying: "It truly is a blessing for people to want to share their stories with me, welcome me into their homes, and trust me to get it right. As a hometown girl it is truly special to be recognized by my peers in this position."

Her Friday social media posts did not indicate why she left the station.

"I'm so excited yal [sic] what God has for me!! But thanks so much for your support along my fast growing journey, even when that meant switching your channel to watch me! Thank you to my family for all their support and encouragement. Nooow sleep in…because I am!" she posted on Facebook.

Roberts could not be reached for comment.

Frantz last month explained Roberts' move from weekends this way: "Lacey will be anchoring the 4:30 a.m. newscast and then anchoring/reporting in various capacities throughout the morning. … Adding Lacey to our morning shows allows us to devote more resources to an important time of day when those in the Tri-State are starting their day and need it most.'

Roberts started working at the station on the weekly Let's Talk Cincy public affairs show in 2021 before being named a full-time reporter.

