TV Kiese’s 37th Annual Holiday Program Guide is here!

But not everything is a rerun. ABC's CMA Country Christmas (Dec. 14) taped last month in Nashville, features Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Zach Williams and The War And Treaty.

NBC will air a Live From Graceland music special (Wednesday, Nov. 29) and a Christmas at the Opry concert (Dec. 7) while CBS celebrates Willie Nelson's 90th birthday (Dec. 17) and repeats last year's Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! on Christmas night.

New to cable TV this year are A Christmas Story Christmas, the 2022 film about Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returning to his childhood home with his kids; Office Christmas Party with Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston from 2016; and 8-Bit Christmas about a Chicago boy in 1980 who wants a new video game system.

On Cincinnati Public Radio, you'll find A Classical Kids Christmas; a new Paul Winter Solstice concert; The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special; Hanukkah Lights; Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol; the Berlin Philharmonic's Peter Illych Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker; A Hanukah Celebration with Chicago A Capella; Itzhak Perlman’s Hanukkah Radio Party; The Ballad of the Brown King and Other Music for Christmas by Black Composers; A Jazz Piano Christmas; and A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols.

'Tis the season for PBS pledge drives, too, which bring us the 1967 Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas with Sammy Davis Jr. (Nov. 26, Dec. 1) and Love Train: The Sounds of Philadelphia Live in Concert with music from O'Jays, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes and the Three Degrees (Nov. 30).

Many of your old TV friends are back again, too. Local stations are repeating tributes to Cincinnati kiddie TV host Uncle Al, Ruth Lyons, Bob Braun and Paul Dixon with his silly chicken wedding.

My program guide also lists holiday episodes for The Big Bang Theory, Andy Griffith Show, Friends, The Flintstones, The Brady Bunch, Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Saved By The Bell, M*A*S*H, Modern Family, All In The Family, The Honeymooners, The Lucy Show, Ed Sullivan Show, Carol Burnett and Friends, The Waltons, Dick Van Dyke Show, The Twilight Zone, Good Times, Sanford & Son, Family Affair, Leave It To Beaver, Beverly Hillbillies, Dragnet, Green Acres, Gunsmoke, Wagon Train, Bonanza, Rawhide, Matlock and Mama's Family.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

Elf (8 p.m., TNT)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

Shrek the Halls (8:30 p.m., NBC)

The ogre's friends disrupts Christmas.

Love Train: The Sounds of Philadelphia Live in Concert (9:30 p.m., Ch 14)

The timeless music of O'Jays, Harold Melvin's Blue Notes and the Three Degrees.

Christmas with the Campbells (10 p.m., AMC)

After being dumped a woman (Brittany Snow) meets her ex-boyfriend's cousin.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

Home Alone (7 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves in 1990.

Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra Family Christmas (9 p.m., Ch 48)

Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. perform holiday tunes in 1967.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (9:30 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves again in 1992.

Four Christmases (9:30 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Reese Witherspoon, Vince Vaughn) spends Christmas with each of their four divorced parents.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

A Classical Kids Christmas (10:10 a.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

The story of Christmas told through carols and poetry and traditions around the world.

Wagon Train (11 a.m., MeTV)

Cowboys look for a lost boy as Christmas nears.

Gunsmoke (1 p.m., MeTV)

Christmas with seven orphans.

Bonanza (2 p.m., MeTV)

A singer (Wayne Newton) comes home for Christmas with his scheming uncle.

The Santa Clause (2:05 p.m., Freeform)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

Rawhide (3 p.m., MeTV)

The cowboys celebrate Christmas with a sick Mexican boy.

Have Gun Will Travel (4 p.m., Me TV)

Singer Duane Eddy plays a cowboy who arrives in town during Christmas with a pregnant wife.

The Santa Clause 2 (4:15 p.m., Freeform)

Santa (Tim Allen) needs a bride.

Maria Callas: The Enduring Icon (5 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

A celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of soprano Marie Callas with comments from Cincinnati Opera Director Evans Mirageas and others.

Wanted Dead Or Alive (5 p.m., MeTV)

Bounty hunter Randall tries to provide a Santa on Christmas Eve.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (6:45 p.m., Freeform)

Jack Frost (Martin Short) tries to prevent Christmas.

Elf (7 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Reindeer In Here (8 p.m., CBS)

Animated. A young reindeer named Blizzard and friends save Christmas.

A Christmas Story (8 p.m., TBS)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants a BB gun for Christmas.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:50 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Robbie The Reindeer (9 p.m., CBS)

Animated. Robbie trains for the Reindeer Races.

Elf (9 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

A Christmas Story Christmas (10 p.m., TBS)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returns to his childhood home with his kids in 2022.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7 a.m., Freeform)

Talking puppies save Christmas.

The Search for Santa Paws (9:10 a.m., Freeform)

Dogs, two kids and an elf help Santa after he loses his memory.

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:15 a.m., Freeform):

Playful pups grant Christmas wishes to boys and girls.

The Lucy Show (1 p.m., MeTV)

Lucy and Vivian argue over buying a Christmas tree.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1:20 p.m., Freeform)

Kelsey Grammer narrates Mickey Mouse's The Gift of the Magi and other Disney cartoons.

Leave It To Beaver (1:30 p.m., MeTV)

Beaver gives himself a haircut before the school play.

Family Affair (2 p.m., MeTV)

Buffy throws a Christmas party for a sick girl.

Beverly Hillbillies (2:30 p.m., MeTV)

The Clampetts get lavish gifts from Mrs. Drysdale.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (2:50 p.m., Freeform)

Halloween king Jack tries to take over Christmas.

Beverly Hillbillies (3 p.m. MeTV)

The Clampetts take Christmas jobs to buy Mrs. Drysdale a nice gift.

Green Acres (4:30 p.m., MeTV)

Oliver (Eddie Albert) wants a live Christmas tree, not an artificial one.

Office Christmas Party (4:15 p.m., TBS)

A manager (Jason Bateman) throws an epic party to keep the CEO (Jennifer Aniston) from closing his office open.

Holiday Wonderlands (5 p.m., Ch 9)

Scripps News reports on holiday decorations across America.

Don't Waste Your Money: Holiday Edition (5:30 p.m., Ch 9)

John Matarese's tips about best holiday buys and season scams.

Elf (6 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

A Christmas Story (6:30 p.m., TBS)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants a BB gun for Christmas.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (7:10 p.m., Freeform)

The 1964 animated classic narrated by Burl Ives.

All is Bright (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

The Christmas story told through sacred choral music.

The Santa Clause (8 p.m., ABC)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

Frosty the Snowman (8:15 p.m., Freeform)

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon.

A Christmas Story Christmas (8:30 p.m., TBS)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returns to his childhood home with his kids in 2022.

Home Alone (8:50 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves in 1990.

All Creatures Great and Small: Christmas in the Dales (9:30 p.m., Chs 48,16)

Clips from Masterpiece Christmas finales set in the Yorkshire Dales.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (10 p.m., ABC)

Christmas decoration competition.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

Dragnet (6 a.m., MeTV)

Officers Friday and Gannon search for a stolen Jesus statue.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (4:45 p.m., AMC)

Joel Grey narrates an animated version of Clement Moore's famous poem in 1974.

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (5:15 p.m., AMC)

Animated. Frosty marries.

Frosty the Snowman (5:15 p.m., Freeform)

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon.

The Year Without A Santa Claus (5:45 p.m., AMC)

Animated. A disgusted Santa (John Goodman) considers taking the year off.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (5:50 p.m., Freeform)

The 1964 animated classic narrated by Burl Ives.

Dr. Seuss' the Grinch (6:55 p.m., Freeform)

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch in this 2018 animated remake.

The Polar Express (7 p.m., AMC)

A train conductor takes a boy to the North Pole in 2004.

M*A*S*H (7 p.m., MeTV)

Hawkeye's Christmas letter to his dad.

M*A*S*H (7:30 p.m., MeTV)

Father Mulcahy's Christmas letter to his sister.

Andy Griffith Show (8 p.m., MeTV)

Christmas jail party.

Noelle (8:55 p.m., Freeform)

Santa's daughter (Anna Kendrick) takes over the family business instead of her brother (Bill Hader).

Elf (9 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas (10 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

A look at British Christmas traditions.

TUEDSAY, DECEMBER 5

Holiday in Handcuffs (7 a.m., Freeform)

A woman (Melissa Joan Hart) kidnaps a customer (Mario Lopez) to be her boyfriend in 2007.

Miracle on 34th Street (11:30 a.m., Freeform)

Richard Attenborough as Santa in 1994 remake.

Elf (6 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Real Bedford Falls: It’s A Wonderful Life (8 p.m., CET Arts)

Connections between Seneca Falls, N.Y., and the town from It's A Wonderful Life.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

Christmas On The Danube (8:30 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

Christmas traditions in cities along the Danube River.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves again in 1992.

TMZ’s Merry Elfin’ Christmas (9 p.m., Fox)

The TMZ team looks back at the year's top stories.

American St. Nick (10 p.m., Ch 14)

U.S. Army troops deliver hope and joy to Luxembourg during World War II.

Jingle All the Way (midnight, Freeform)

Dads (Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad) fight for a Turbo Man toy in 1996.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Snow (7 a.m., Freeform)

A North Pole toy distributor (Tom Cavanagh) rescues a reindeer in 2004.

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker Starring Elmo & Tango (10 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

Elmo and dog Tango search for a stolen nutcracker.

The Santa Clause (4:15 p.m., Freeform)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

Jack Frost (6 p.m., AMC)

A dead man (Michael Keaton) returns as a snowman in 1998.

Christmas with the Kranks (8 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) celebrate Christmas at the last minute.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (8:55 p.m., Freeform)

Jack Frost (Martin Short) tries to prevent Christmas.

The Savoy at Christmas (9 p.m., Ch 14)

Holiday preparations at The Savoy hotel in London.

Jingle All the Way 2 (midnight, Freeform)

Larry the Cable Guy plans a redneck Christmas in 2014.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Snow 2: Brain Freeze (7 a.m., Freeform)

Santa (Tom Cavanagh) gets amnesia before Christmas in 2008.

Christmas with the Kranks (6 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) celebrate Christmas at the last minute.

Hanukkah Lights 2023 (7 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7)

Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz host their favorite Hanukkah Lights stories.

Music of Hanukkah (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Naomi Lewin's annual program featuring stories and music.

Christmas at the Opry (8 p.m., NBC)

Wynonna Judd hosts holiday music at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Noel Triumphant (8 p.m., Ch 14)

Sacred Christmas music.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:20 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Lucy Worsley’s 12 Days of Tudor Christmas (10 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

A look at British Christmas traditions.

Christmas On The Danube (10:30 p.m., Ch 14)

Christmas traditions in cities along the Danube River.

The Family Stone (midnight, Freeform)

A businesswoman (Sarah Jessica Parker) feels out of place at her boyfriend's (Dermot Mulroney) family Christmas party.

Eight Crazy Nights (12:30 a.m., AMC)

Adam Sandler's 2002 animated Hanukkah film about an alcoholic criminal ordered to do community service for an elder basketball referee.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Curious George (7 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

A Very Monkey Christmas.

Wild Kratts (7:30 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

A Creature Christmas.

Candles Burning Brightly (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

A celebration of Hanukah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

Elf (8 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Frozen (8:20 p.m., Freeform):

Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff and Olaf the snowman search for Elsa.

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (9 p.m., Ch 14)

New. Young writer Roald Dahl sets off to meet his favorite author, Beatrix Potter, in 1922.

Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In, O Child of Peace (9 p.m., Ch 48)

Concordia College's Christmas concert embracing peace and reconciliation.

Frozen II (10:50 p.m., Freeform)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven travel to an ancient forest to find the origin of Elsa's powers.

Dreaming Of A Jewish Christmas (11 p.m., Ch 16)

Documentary about Jewish composers who wrote Christmas songs.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Peter Illych Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker (10 a.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

With Semyon Bychkov and the Berlin Philharmonic.

Prancer Returns (11 a.m., Freeform)

A magical reindeer reunites a family (Stacy Edwards, John Corbett) in 2001.

The Savoy at Christmas (3 p.m., Ch 14)

Holiday preparations at The Savoy hotel in London.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (3:05 p.m., Freeform)

Halloween king Jack tries to take over Christmas.

Toy Story That Time Forgot (4:45 p.m., Freeform)

The toys fear new dinosaur toys.

Toy Story (5:15 p.m., Freeform)

Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) save the day, to infinity and beyond!

Toy Story 2 (7:15 p.m., Freeform)

Woody is stolen by a toy collector.

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas (8-10 p.m., CBS)

Holiday musical performances.

Holidays at Murray State 2023 (8 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

Music by the Murray State University jazz orchestra, choir and wind ensemble.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

Trolls Holiday In Harmony (8:30 p.m., Ch 5, NBC)

Queen Poppy plans a Trolls Kingdom Holiday Gift Swap.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas (9 p.m., Ch 48)

Songs from Ella Fitzgerald's 1960s Christmas album performed by Vanessa Williams and the American Pops Orchestra in 2020.

Shrek the Halls (9 p.m., NBC)

The ogre's friends disrupts Christmas.

Christmas at Belmont (9 p.m., Ch 16)

Josh Turner joins Belmont University students in 2021.

Toy Story 3 (9:20 p.m., Freeform)

The toys are given to a day care center.

Toy Story 4 (11:50 p.m., Freeform)

Woody reunites with Bo Peep on a road trip.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Prancer Returns (8 a.m., Freeform)

A magical reindeer reunites a family (Stacy Edwards, John Corbett) in 2001.

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (11 a.m., AMC)

Animated. Based on the L. Frank Baum story.

Miracle on 34th Street (12:45 p.m., AMC)

A girl (Natalie Wood) believes in Macy's Santa (Edmund Gwenn) in 1947.

The Brady Bunch (1 p.m., MeTV)

Carol loses her voice before the church Christmas program.

America’s Test Kitchen Special: Home for the Holidays (1 p.m., Ch 48)

Holiday tips from the cast.

Holiday Handbells: The Raleigh Ringers (1 p.m., Ch 16)

Holiday favorites by the Raleigh, N.C., community handbell choir.

Full House (1:30 p.m., MeTV)

The Tanners' spend Christmas in a Colorado airport.

Full House (2 p.m., MeTV)

A very Tanner Christmas.

Noel Triumphant (2 p.m., Ch 48)

Sacred Christmas music.

Full House (2:30 p.m., MeTV)

Michelle and Jesse are almost arrested on Christmas Eve.

Anthony Williams’ Urban Nutcracker (3 p.m., Ch 48)

A modern adaptation of The Nutcracker by the City Ballet of Boston.

American St. Nick (3 p.m., Ch 16)

U.S. Army troops deliver hope and joy to Luxembourg during World War II.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (3 p.m., AMC)

Joel Grey narrates an animated version of Clement Moore's famous poem in 1974.

The Waltons (3 p.m., MeTV)

Two English children seek refuge on Walton's Mountain (Part one).

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (3:30 p.m., AMC)

Father Time (Red Skelton) tells how Rudolph rescues the New Year baby.

The Waltons (4 p.m., MeTV)

Two English children seek refuge on Walton's Mountain (Conclusion).

Dreaming Of A Jewish Christmas (4 p.m., Ch 16)

Documentary about Jewish composers who wrote Christmas songs.

The Year Without A Santa Claus (4:45 p.m., AMC)

Animated. A disgusted Santa (John Goodman) considers taking the year off.

Noel Triumphant (5 p.m., Ch 14)

Sacred Christmas music.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (5:10 p.m., Freeform)

A 2009 animated film with voices of Jim Carrey, Colin Firth and Cary Elwes.

A Very Brady Christmas (6 p.m., MeTV)

The 1988 Brady Bunch reunion movie.

The Polar Express (6 p.m., AMC)

A train conductor takes a boy to the North Pole in 2004.

Roald and Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (7 p.m., Ch 14)

New. Young writer Roald Dahl sets off to meet his favorite author, Beatrix Potter, in 1922.

Mickey Saves Christmas (7 p.m., ABC)

Mickey, Minnie and pals help after Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (7 p.m., TBS)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

The Santa Clause (7:15 p.m., Freeform)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (7:30 p.m., TBS)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

Olaf's Frozen Adventure (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Olaf (voice of Josh Gad) suggests Christmas tradition for Anna and Elsa.

Snoopy Come Home (8 p.m., MeTV)

Animated. Snoopy and Woodstock journey to visit a hospitalized girl named Lila in 1972.

All In The Family (8 p.m., MeTV)

A visit by the Jeffersons doesn't cheer up Archie at Christmas.

Frozen (8 p.m., ABC)

Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff and Olaf the snowman search for Elsa.

Deck The Halls (8 p.m., TBS)

Neighbors (Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) compete decorating their homes in 2006.

The Wizard of Oz (8 p.m., TNT)

Dorothy (Judy Garland) and dog Toto discover they're not in Kansas any more in 1939.

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

The London Symphony Orchestra performs The Childhood of Christ.

Elf (8 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Good Times (8:30 p.m., MeTV)

Penny steals a necklace after her wallet is stolen.

Good Times (9 p.m., MeTV)

The family brings Christmas dinner to Keith at the taxi cab company.

Christmas at Belmont (9 p.m., CET ARTS Ch 48.3)

Josh Turner joins Belmont University students in 2021.

Holidays at Murray State 2023 (9 p.m., Ch 16)

Music by the Murray State University jazz orchestra, choir and wind ensemble.

The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m., Freeform)

Santa (Tim Allen) needs a bride.

Sanford & Son (9:30 p.m., MeTV)

Fred becomes a miserable Scrooge.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (10 p.m., ABC)

Christmas decoration competition.

8-Bit Christmas (10:15 p.m., TBS)

A Chicago boy wants a new video game system in 1980.

The Dick Van Dyke Show (11 p.m., MeTV)

The Alan Brady Show Christmas musical.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

Snowglobe (7 a.m., Freeform)

Angela (Christina Milian) explores a wonderland inside a snowglobe.

Unaccompanied Minors (11 a.m., Freeform)

Kids are stranded on Christmas Eve in an airport.

Elf (8:15 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:20 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas (10 p.m., NBC)

Manilow performs his greatest hits and holiday favorites in Las Vegas.

Black Nativity (midnight, Freeform)

A teenage boy spends Christmas in New York with relatives (Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett, Jennifer Hudson).

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Life Size 2 (7 a.m., Freeform)

A doll (Tyra Banks) comes to life to confront the toy company CEO.

The Year Without A Santa Claus (4:45 p.m., AMC)

Animated. A disgusted Santa (John Goodman) considers taking the year off.

Elf (6 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (6 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Season of Light: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (8 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

New holiday concert by Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

Live from Graceland (8 p.m., NBC)

New. Live concert special from Graceland in Memphis.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (8 p.m., ABC)

Fred Astaire narrates a 1970 musical look at Santa.

The Masked Singer Holiday Sing-Along (8 p.m., Fox)

New performances by season 10 contestants and show alumni.

Christmas with the Kranks (8 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) celebrate Christmas at the last minute.

Godmothered (8:30 p.m., Freeform)

An inexperienced fairy godmother tries to help a girl whose wish was ignored.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (9 p.m., ABC)

Christmas decoration competition.

Magic of Christmas in Alsace (9:30 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

Christmas traditions in France's Alsace region

The Mistle Tones (midnight, Freeform)

Holly (Tia Mowry) forms a singing group and challenges her rival (Tori Spelling) to a Christmas sing-off.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Miracle on 34th Street (1:30 p.m., Freeform)

Richard Attenborough as Santa in 1994 remake.

Tinsel Tales 3: Even More NPR Christmas Favorites (7 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7)

Nina Totenberg, Audie Cornish, Ken Harbaugh and Lynn Neary share stories of the season.

Chanukah Memories and Melodies (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

New. Chanukah memories and music from cellist Alisa Weilerstein, Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, flutist Daphna Mor and Yiddish musicologist Henry Sapoznik,

Elf (8 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (9 p.m., Ch 14)

New. A rogue drama society takes over the BBC's live production of A Christmas Carol with the help of a cast member's aunt (Diana Rigg).

Dr. Seuss' the Grinch (9 p.m., Freeform)

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch in this 2018 animated remake.

The Twilight Zone (12:30 a.m., Me TV)

A Santa (Art Carney) fulfills wishes with gifts from a magical bag.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Curious George (8:30 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

A Very Monkey Christmas.

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker Starring Elmo & Tango (10 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

Elmo and dog Tango search for a stolen nutcracker.

Noelle (7:10 p.m., Freeform)

Santa's daughter (Anna Kendrick) takes over the family business instead of her brother (Bill Hader).

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (7:30 p.m., TNT)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

A Christmas Story (8 p.m., TNT)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants a BB gun for Christmas.

A Hanukah Celebration with Chicago A Capella (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

The Chicago A Capella ensemble performs choral music set to Hanukah texts.

CMA Country Christmas (8 p.m., ABC)

New concert starring Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood, Jordan Davis, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Zach Williams and The War And Treaty.

Holiday Handbells: The Raleigh Ringers (8 p.m., Ch 14)

Holiday favorites by the Raleigh, N.C., community handbell choir.

St. Thomas Christmas: Bloom Eternal (8 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

Christmas concert from the University of St. Thomas, Minn.

Saturday Night Live Christmas (8 p.m., NBC)

Holiday sketches from 48 seasons.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (9:20 p.m., Freeform)

Halloween king Jack tries to take over Christmas.

12 Dates Of Christmas (midnight, Freeform)

Kate (Amy Smart) keeps re-living a bad Christmas Eve blind date (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (7:30 a.m., Freeform)

Talking puppies save Christmas.

The Search for Santa Paws (9:10 a.m., Freeform)

Dogs, two kids and an elf help Santa after he loses his memory.

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (11:30 a.m., Freeform):

Playful pups grant Christmas wishes to boys and girls.

Music of Hanukkah (7:30 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Naomi Lewin's annual program featuring stories and music.

Itzhak Perlman’s Hanukkah Radio Party (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Itzhak Perlman's annual presentation of his favorite Hanukkah recordings, stories and Yiddish songs.

National Christmas Tree Lighting (8 p.m., CBS): Musical concert before tree lighting by National Park Service on the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

Dolly Parton's Coat Of Many Colors (8 p.m., NBC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind stars in 2015 movie about Dolly Parton's Tennessee childhood.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:40 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Holidays at Murray State 2023 (9 p.m., Ch 16)

Music by the Murray State University jazz orchestra, choir and wind ensemble.

50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards (9 p.m., CBS)

Live presentation of the awards and a lifetime achievement honor for Susan Lucci.

Joe Bob’s Creepy Christmas (9 p.m., AMC+, Shudder)

Premiere for holiday special from Joe Bob Briggs' The Last Drive In series. (Available on demand Dec. 17.)

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

A Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV+)

Charlie Brown, Linus and the gang search for the real meaning of Christmas with a great jazz soundtrack in 1965. (Free seven-day trial for Apple TV+ available this weekend.

Little Drummer Boy (7 a.m., Freeform)

Greer Garson narrates 1968 cartoon about a child going to Bethlehem.

Cricket On The Hearth (7:30 a.m., Freeform)

1967 animated version of the Dickens' tale with voices by Danny Thomas, Marlo Thomas and Ed Ames.

Friends (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., TBS)

Holiday marathon.

Handel: Messiah, Parts 1 and 2 (10 a.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Performed by Neville Marriner and the Chorus and Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.

Modern Family (1:30 p.m.-5 p.m., TBS)

Holiday marathon.

Fred Claus (2:30 p.m., AMC)

Santa (Paul Giamatti) bails out his brother (Vince Vaughn) in 2007.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (4:35 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Big Bang Theory (5-10:15 p.m., TBS)

Holiday marathon.

The Polar Express (5 p.m., AMC)

A train conductor takes a boy to the North Pole in 2004.

This is Christmas with the Imani Winds (6 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

New Christmas special.

VAE Candlelit Christmas (7 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Holiday music by Cincinnati's Vocal Arts Ensemble.

Elf (7 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

The Santa Clause (7:15 p.m., Freeform)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

The Wizard of Oz (8 p.m., TBS)

Dorothy (Judy Garland) and dog Toto discover they're not in Kansas any more in 1939.

Frosty the Snowman (9 p.m., CBS)

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon.

The Man Who Saved 669 Children (9 p.m., Ch 48)

London banker Nicholas Winton recues 669 Jewish children threatened by the Nazis at Christmas in 1938.

St. Thomas Christmas: Bloom Eternal (9 p.m., Ch 14)

Christmas concert from the University of St. Thomas, Minn.

Elf (9 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m., Freeform)

Santa (Tim Allen) needs a bride.

Frosty Returns (9:30 p.m., CBS)

Jonathan Winters narrates story of how a new snow removal spray threatens Frosty.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas (10 p.m., Ch 16)

Songs from Ella Fitzgerald's 1960s Christmas album performed by Vanessa Williams and the American Pops Orchestra in 2020.

Crane Candlelight Concert 2022: Let it Shine! (10 p.m., Ch 14)

Holiday concert by students from SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music.

A Christmas Carol (10 p.m., TNT)

Patrick Stewart as Scrooge from in 1999.

8-Bit Christmas (10:07 p.m., TBS)

A Chicago boy wants a new video game system in 1980. (2021)

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

A Charlie Brown Christmas (Apple TV+)

Charlie Brown, Linus and the gang search for the real meaning of Christmas with a great jazz soundtrack in 1965. (Free seven-day available to watch Dec. 16-17)

Cricket On The Hearth (7 a.m., Freeform)

1967 animated version of the Dickens' tale with voices by Danny Thomas, Marlo Thomas and Ed Ames.

The Man Who Saved 669 Children (1 p.m., Ch 48)

London banker Nicholas Winton recues 669 Jewish children threatened by the Nazis at Christmas in 1938.

Happy Days (1 p.m., Me TV)

Fonzie spends Christmas with the Cunninghams.

Happy Days (1:30 p.m., Me TV)

Richie schemes to meet a poster girl at Christmas.

Happy Days (2 p.m., Me TV)

While playing Santa, Fonzie is asked by a girl to reunite her parents.

Christmas at Belmont (2 p.m., Ch 48)

Josh Turner joins Belmont University students in 2021.

Prancer Returns (2:15 p.m., Freeform)

A magical reindeer reunites a family (Stacy Edwards, John Corbett) in 2001.

Happy Days (2:30 p.m., Me TV)

Fonzie has bitter Christmas memories about his father.

Happy Days (3 p.m., Me TV)

Howard and Joanie are trapped by a blizzard in the hardware store.

Craft in America: Holiday (3 p.m., Ch 16)

A look at holiday traditions and the decorations at the Biltmore in N.C.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (3 p.m., Ch 14)

New. A rogue drama society takes over the BBC's live production of A Christmas Carol with the help of a cast member's aunt (Diana Rigg).

Deck The Halls (3 p.m., TNT)

Neighbors (Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) compete decorating their homes in 2006.

Laverne & Shirley (3:30 p.m., Me TV)

The gang puts on a show at a mental hospital.

Mama's Family (4 p.m., MeTV)

Mama works as a mall Santa.

The Savoy at Christmas (4 p.m., Ch 48)

Holiday preparations at The Savoy hotel in London.

Dr. Seuss' the Grinch (4:20 p.m., Freeform)

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch in this 2018 animated remake.

Mama's Family (4:30 p.m., MeTV)

A live goose for Christmas dinner becomes a pet.

European Christmas Markets (5 p.m., Ch 48)

Holiday markets in Germany, France and Switzerland.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (5:03 p.m., TNT)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

Holiday Wonderlands (5:30 p.m., Ch 9)

Scripps News looks at holiday decorations across America.

A Christmas Story (5:33 p.m., TNT)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants a BB gun for Christmas.

Christmas with the Kranks (6 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) celebrate Christmas at the last minute.

Home Alone (6:20 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves in 1990.

The Sound of Music (7 p.m., ABC)

Oscar-winning movie about a nun (Julie Andrews) who leaves the convent to become a governess to an Austrian widower.

St. Thomas Christmas: Bloom Eternal (7 p.m., Ch 14)

Christmas concert from the University of St. Thomas, Minn.

A Christmas Story Christmas (7:33 p.m., TNT)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) returns to his childhood home with his kids in 2022.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown (8 p.m., ME TV Ch 5.2)

Charlie Brown wins the school spelling bee and a trip to New York in this first feature length "Peanuts" movie in 1969.

Music of the Baroque Brass and Choral Holiday Concert (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

William Jon Gray conducts a chorus and a 60-member orchestra in Chicago.

Christmas at Westminster (8 p.m., Ch 16)

The Westminster Choir performs its annual "Evening of Readings and Carols" at Princeton University.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

All In The Family (8 p.m., MeTV)

Edith's breast cancer diagnosis on Christmas Eve.

All In The Family (8:30 p.m., Me TV)

The Bunker's Christmas dinner guests include a draft dodger and a father whose son was killed in the Vietnam War.

Willie Nelson's 90th Birthday Celebration (8:30-10:30 p.m., CBS)

New. With Sheryl Crowe, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Snoop Dogg, Norah Jones, Beck and Woody Harrelson.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:50 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves again in 1992.

Crane Candlelight Concert 2022: Let it Shine! (9 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

Holiday concert by students from SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music.

The Savoy at Christmas (9 p.m., Ch 48)

Holiday preparations at The Savoy hotel in London.

All In The Family (9 p.m., MeTV)

Edith's friend, a female impersonator, is murdered by a street gang at Christmas.

Godmothered (11:30 p.m., Freeform)

An inexperienced fairy godmother tries to help a girl whose wish was ignored.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 18

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker Starring Elmo & Tango (10 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

Elmo and dog Tango search for a stolen nutcracker.

Frozen (6:20 p.m., Freeform)

Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff and Olaf the snowman search for Elsa.

Welcome Christmas! (7 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

John Birge hosts the annual VocalEssence holiday show.

A Christmas Story (7:45 p.m., TNT)

Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants a BB gun for Christmas.

Elf (8 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Frozen II (8:50 p.m., Freeform)

Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven travel to an ancient forest to find the origin of Elsa's powers.

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas (9 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

Holiday traditions in Scotland.

American Dad! (10:30 p.m., TBS)

Holiday marathon.

Jingle All the Way (midnight, Freeform)

Dads (Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad) fight for a Turbo Man toy in 1996.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 19

Nature Cat (12:30 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

A Nature Carol.

All is Bright (6 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Lynne Warfel hosts choral music from a Cantus, Chanticleer and the Cambridge Singers plus Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby and Jessye Norman.

Disney's Prep & Landing (8 p.m., ABC)

Santa's elite elf team plan Christmas.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:20 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Disney's Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (8:30 p.m., ABC)

Elves Lanny and Wayne recover North Pole technology stolen by a hacker.

The Great Christmas Light Fight (9-11 p.m., ABC)

Christmas decoration competition.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Eloise at Christmastime (7 a.m., Freeform)

Eloise (Sofia Vassilieva) disrupts holiday plans. With Julie Andrews.

Matlock (10 a.m., Me TV)

Ben defends a man (Bryan Cranston) accused of sneaking into his ex-wife's house to give their daughter a Christmas gift.

A Chanticleer Christmas (7 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Holiday favorites by Chanticleer, the 12-man choral ensemble.

Nature: Santa’s Wild Home (8 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

Reindeer, wolverines and other wildlife in Lapland.

Barry Manilow's A Very Barry Christmas (8 p.m., NBC)

Manilow performs his greatest hits and holiday favorites in Las Vegas. 2023

Season of Light: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (8 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

New holiday concert by Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

Elf (8 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (8:15 p.m., Freeform)

The 1964 animated classic narrated by Burl Ives.

Christmas at the Opry (9 p.m., NBC)

Wynonna Judd hosts holiday music at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. 2023

Christmas at Westminster (9 p.m., Ch 14)

The Westminster Choir performs its annual "Evening of Readings and Carols" at Princeton University.

Frosty the Snowman (9:20 p.m., Freeform)

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon.

Magic of Christmas in Alsace (9:30 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

Christmas traditions in France's Alsace region

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (9:55 p.m., Freeform)

Fred Astaire narrates a 1970 musical look at Santa.

CMA Country Christmas (10 p.m., ABC)

New concert starring Lady A, Lainey Wilson, Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood, Ashley McBryde, Jon Pardi, Zach Williams and The War And Treaty.

The Polar Express (10 p.m., AMC)

A train conductor takes a boy to the North Pole in 2004.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

Wild Kratts (9:30 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

A Creature Christmas.

Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (9:30 a.m., Freeform)

Talking puppies save Christmas.

Matlock (10 a.m., Me TV)

A cruel landlord wants to evict tenants at Christmas.

The Search for Santa Paws (11:30 a.m., Freeform)

Dogs, two kids and an elf help Santa after he loses his memory.

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (1:30 p.m., Freeform)

Playful pups grant Christmas wishes to boys and girls.

Frosty the Snowman (4:40 p.m., Freeform)

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (5:15 p.m., Freeform)

The 1964 animated classic narrated by Burl Ives.

Home Alone (6:20 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves in 1990.

A Paul Winter Solstice (7 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7)

New performances by Brazilian musicians with the Paul Winter Consort from New York's Cathedral of St John the Divine.

A Mexican Christmas (7 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

The Newberry Consort and EnsEmble Ad-Hoc perform 17th century traditional Mexican holiday music.

Christmas with Morehouse and Spelman Glee Clubs (8 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Korva Coleman hosts the annual concert by the choirs of Morehouse and Spelman Colleges.

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love (8 p.m., Ch 5 NBC)

NBC's 2016 sequel about Dolly Parton's childhood also starring Alyvia Alyn Lind.

Noel Triumphant (8 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

Sacred Christmas music.

George Perris – The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! (8 p.m., Ch 14)

Christmas concert by George Perris and his big band at the Piraeus Theater in Greece.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (8 p.m., ABC).

New. Holiday music.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:50 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves again in 1992.

Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic (9 p.m., CBS, Paramount+)

New. Two-hour salute to the comedy legend who starred in Mary Poppins, The Dick Van Dyke Show and Diagnosis Murder.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker starring Elmo & Tango (10 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

Elmo and dog Tango search for a stolen nutcracker.

Wild Kratts (10:30 a.m., Ch 48)

A Creature Christmas.

Curious George (noon, Chs 48, 16)

A Very Monkey Christmas.

Selected Shorts: Unwrapping the Holidays (noon, WVXU-FM 91.7)

Holiday stories from Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Sherrie Flick and John Cheever.

Noelle (3:10 p.m., Freeform)

Santa's daughter (Anna Kendrick) takes over the family business instead of her brother (Bill Hader).

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (4:45 p.m., AMC)

Joel Grey narrates an animated version of Clement Moore's famous poem in 1974.

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (5:15 p.m., AMC)

Animated. Frosty marries.

Dr. Seuss' the Grinch (5:15 p.m., Freeform)

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch in this 2018 animated remake.

The Year Without A Santa Claus (5:45 p.m., AMC)

Animated. A disgusted Santa (John Goodman) considers taking the year off.

The Ballad of the Brown King and Other Music for Christmas by Black Composers (7 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

World premiere recording of Margaret Bonds's The Ballad of the Brown King about Balthazar, the dark-skinned king who journeyed to Bethlehem for the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Polar Express (7 p.m., AMC)

A train conductor takes a boy to the North Pole in 2004.

The Santa Clause (7:15 p.m., Freeform)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special (8 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7)

New. Performances by Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin and Hanson.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (9 p.m., TBS)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

25th Annual A Home For The Holidays (8 p.m., CBS)

Inspirational stories of adoption and musical entertainment.

Christmas at Westminster (9 p.m., Ch 48)

The Westminster Choir performs its annual "Evening of Readings and Carols" at Princeton University.

Fit For Christmas (9 p.m., CBS)

A fitness instructor (Amanda Kloots) falls for a charming businessman in Mistletoe, Mont.

Thrill of Hope: A Concordia Christmas (9 p.m., Ch 14)

Christmas music from Concordia University in Irvine, Calif.

George Perris – The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! (9 p.m., Ch 16)

Christmas concert by George Perris and his big band at the Piraeus Theater in Greece.

Elf (9 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m., Freeform)

Santa (Tim Allen) needs a bride.

Carols at the Cathedral (10 p.m., Ch 14)

Denver Cathedral Choir concert.

Noel Triumphant (10 p.m., Ch 16)

Sacred Christmas music.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (11:55 p.m., Freeform)

Jack Frost (Martin Short) tries to prevent Christmas.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Unaccompanied Minors (8:30 a.m., Freeform)

Kids are stranded on Christmas eve in an airport.

A Very Merry Bugs Bunny Christmas (9 a.m., MeTV)

The 1979 Bugs Bunny's Looney Tunes Christmas Tales special.

Miracle on 34th Street (10:30 a.m., Freeform)

Richard Attenborough as Santa in 1994 remake.

Arthur Christmas (1 p.m., TBS)

Santa's clumsy son help the elves deliver a misplaced present.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (1:05 p.m., Freeform)

A 2009 animated film with voices of Jim Carrey, Colin Firth and Cary Elwes.

The One Recipe (2 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7)

Jesse Sparks interviews culinary superstars about their family traditions.

Fred Claus (2:30 p.m., AMC)

Santa (Paul Giamatti) bails out his brother (Vince Vaughn) in 2007.

Dr. Seuss' the Grinch (3:10 p.m., Freeform)

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch in this 2018 animated remake.

Four Christmases (5 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Reese Witherspoon, Vince Vaughn) spends Christmas with each of their four divorced parents.

Home Alone (5:10 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves in 1990.

Office Christmas Party (5:45 p.m., TNT)

A manager (Jason Bateman) throws an epic party to keep the CEO (Jennifer Aniston) from closing his office open.

Elf (7 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas (7:30 p.m., TBS)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (7:40 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves again in 1992.

Crane Candlelight Concert 2022: Let it Shine! (8 p.m., Ch 16)

Holiday concert by students from SUNY Potsdam's Crane School of Music.

Deck The Halls (8 p.m., TBS)

Neighbors (Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) compete decorating their homes in 2006.

Mary Berry's Highland Christmas (9 p.m., Ch 48)

Holiday traditions in Scotland.

Saturday Night Live Christmas (9 p.m., NBC)

Holiday sketches from 48 seasons.

Season of Light: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (9 p.m., Ch 16)

New holiday concert by Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (9 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

Family Matters (6-8 a.m., TBS)

Holiday themed marathon from Urkel's sitcom.

Friends (8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., TBS)

Holiday marathon.

White Christmas (8:45 a.m., AMC)

Friends (Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Danny Kaye) plan a holiday show in 1954.

Saved By The Bell (9 a.m., MeTV)

While working at the mall for Christmas the gang meets a homeless man. (Part one)

Saved By The Bell (9:30 a.m., MeTV)

The gang help a homeless man's daughter accused of stealing. (Conclusion)

The Flintstones (10 a.m., MeTV)

Fred plays Santa at a department store.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (10 a.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

From the Chapel of King's College, Cambridge, England.

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (11:30 p.m., AMC)

Father Time (Red Skelton) tells how Rudolph rescues the New Year baby.

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays (noon, WGUC-FM 90.9)

Music from White Christmas, Holiday Inn, Meet Me in St. Louis, The Grand Budapest Hotel and other movies.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown (noon, MeTV)

Charlie Brown competes in a spelling bee.

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (12:45 p.m., AMC)

Animated. Frosty marries.

Christmas at Concordia: Gather Us In, O Child of Peace (1 p.m., Ch 48)

Concordia College's Christmas concert embracing peace and reconciliation.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas (1:15 p.m., AMC)

Joel Grey narrates an animated version of Clement Moore's famous poem in 1974.

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1:15 p.m., Freeform)

Halloween king Jack tries to take over Christmas.

Modern Family (1:30 p.m.-5 p.m., TBS)

Holiday marathon.

The Year Without A Santa Claus (1:45 p.m., AMC)

Animated. A disgusted Santa (John Goodman) considers taking the year off.

Gospel SuperFest 2023 (2 p.m., Ch 5)

Holiday concert by Gospel artists.

Real Bedford Falls: It’s A Wonderful Life (2 p.m., Ch 48)

Connections between Seneca Falls, N.Y., and the town from It's A Wonderful Life.

Snoopy Come Home (2 p.m., MeTV)

Snoopy and Woodstock go to visit Lila in a hospital.

Office Christmas Party (2:30 p.m., TNT)

A manager (Jason Bateman) throws an epic party to keep the CEO (Jennifer Aniston) from closing his office open.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2:55 p.m., Freeform)

Jim Carrey's version of Dr. Seuss' classic in 2000.

Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas (3 p.m., Ch 48

Songs from Ella Fitzgerald's 1960s Christmas album performed by Vanessa Williams and the American Pops Orchestra in 2020.

Season of Light: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (3 p.m., Ch 16)

New holiday concert by Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

The Polar Express (3 p.m., AMC)

A train conductor takes a boy to the North Pole in 2004.

Ruth Lyons Special (3 p.m., Ch 5)

Bob Braun hosts a look at Ruth Lyons and her 50-50 Club program.

Ruth Lyons A Living Legend (3:30 p.m., Ch 5)

A tribute to Ruth Lyons with Bob Hope, Bob Braun, Ruby Wright and Marian Spelman.

Paul Dixon Show (4 p.m., Ch 5)

TV host Paul Dixon presides over wedding for two rubber chickens on March 11, 1969.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival (4 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Holiday music from the St. Olaf College Orchestra in Northfield, Minn.

Season of Light: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir (4 p.m., Ch 48)

New holiday concert by Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

Magic of Christmas in Alsace (4:30 p.m., Ch 16)

Christmas traditions in France's Alsace region.

Deck The Halls (4:42 p.m., TNT)

Neighbors (Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick) compete decorating their homes in 2006.

George Perris: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! (5 p.m., Ch 14)

Christmas concert by George Perris and his big band at the Piraeus Theater in Greece.

Cincinnati's Uncle Al (5 p.m., Ch 9)

A look back at WCPO-TV's Uncle Al Show starring Al and Wanda Lewis for 35 years.

Big Bang Theory (5-8 p.m., TBS)

Holiday marathon.

Christmas with the Kranks (5 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) celebrate Christmas at the last minute.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (5:35 p.m., Freeform)

The 1964 animated classic narrated by Burl Ives.

Jonathan Winters’ A Christmas Carol (6 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7)

The late Jonathan Winters' unique reading of Dickens' holiday classic.

A Choral Christmas With Stile Antico (6 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Holiday concert by London's Stile Antico choir at St. Paul's Church on Harvard Square.

Frosty the Snowman (6:40 p.m., Freeform)

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon.

8-Bit Christmas (6:45 p.m., TBS)

A Chicago boy wants a new video game system in 1980. (2021)

M*A*S*H (7 p.m., MeTV)

Winchester's Christmas tradition.

Winter Holidays Around the World (7 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Bill McGlaughlin plays a wide range of holiday music from Saint Francis of Assisi's Italian nativity to jazz pianist Dave Brubeck's Mexican Christmas celebration.

Thrill of Hope: A Concordia Christmas (7 p.m., Ch 14)

Christmas music from Concordia University in Irvine, Calif.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (7 p.m., Ch 9)

Fred Astaire narrates a 1970 musical look at Santa.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (7 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

The Santa Clause (7:15 p.m., Freeform)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

M*A*S*H (7:30 p.m., MeTV)

Officers swap jobs with enlisted me the day after Christmas.

All In The Family (8 p.m., MeTV)

Archie and Edith go to Los Angeles to spend Christmas with Mike, Gloria and the baby.

Home Alone (8 p.m., ABC)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves in 1990.

A Christmas Story (8 p.m., TBS, TNT)

Marathon through 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 25.

It’s a Wonderful Life (8 p.m., NBC)

An angel helps a suicidal man (Jimmy Stewart) in 1946.

George Perris: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year! (9 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

Christmas concert by George Perris and his big band at the Piraeus Theater in Greece.

When Christmas Was Young (9 p.m., CBS)

A music manager (Tyler Hilton) seeks rights to a Christmas song by a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David). With original music by Sheryl Crow.

Elf (9:15 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

The Santa Clause 2 (9:25 p.m., Freeform)

Santa (Tim Allen) needs a bride.

8-Bit Christmas (9:45 p.m., TNT)

A Chicago boy wants a new video game system in 1980. (2021)

Office Christmas Party (9:48 p.m., TNT)

A manager (Jason Bateman) throws an epic party to keep the CEO (Jennifer Aniston) from closing his office open.

Carols at the Cathedral (10 p.m., Ch 16)

Denver Cathedral Choir concert.

A Christmas Story (10 p.m., TBS, TNT)

Marathon with film repeating every two hours through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Carol Burnett and Friends (10:30 p.m., MeTV)

Christmas sketches.

Christmas Eve Mass (11:30 p.m., NBC)

Pope Francis says Mass in St. Peter's Basilica.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (11:55 p.m., Freeform)

Jack Frost (Martin Short) tries to prevent Christmas.

The Honeymooners (midnight, MeTV)

Ralph sells his bowling ball to buy Alice a gift.

Ed Sullivan Show (1 a.m., MeTV)

Bob Newhart hosts clips of holiday performances by Bing Crosby and others.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 25

Dragnet (6 a.m., MeTV)

Officers Friday and Gannon search for a stolen Jesus statue.

Leave It To Beaver (8 a.m., MeTV)

Beaver gives himself a haircut before the school play.

Curious George (8:30 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

A Very Monkey Christmas.

Sesame Street: The Nutcracker Starring Elmo & Tango (10 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

Elmo and dog Tango search for a stolen nutcracker.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (10 a.m.-noon, ABC)

40th annual Christmas Day parade from Walt Disney parks.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (10:30 a.m., Freeform):

Fred Astaire narrates a 1970 musical look at Santa.

Wild Kratts (11 a.m., Chs 48, 16)

A Creature Christmas.

The Santa Clause (11:30 a.m., Freeform)

A divorced dad (Tim Allen) becomes Santa.

Nature Cat: A Nature Carol (noon, Chs 48, 16)

A Nature Carol.

The Polar Express (noon, AMC)

A train conductor takes a boy to the North Pole in 2004.

Arthur’s Perfect Christmas (1 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

Arthur prepares for Christmas.

St. Olaf Christmas Festival (1 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Holiday music from the St. Olaf College Orchestra in Northfield, Minn.

The Santa Clause 2 (1:30 p.m., Freeform)

Santa (Tim Allen) needs a bride.

Christmas with the Kranks (2 p.m., AMC)

A couple (Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis) celebrate Christmas at the last minute.

Montserrat Boy Choir (3 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

Holiday music from the choir at Spain's Benedictine Abbey of Santa Maria de Montserrat.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (3:30 p.m., Freeform)

The 1964 animated classic narrated by Burl Ives.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols (4 p.m., WGUC-FM 90.9)

From the Chapel of King's College, Cambridge, England.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (4 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

Frosty the Snowman (4:30 p.m., Freeform)

Jimmy Durante narrates the 1969 musical cartoon.

Adam-12 (5 p.m., MeTV)

Officers Mallory and Reed search for a suspect who robbed a Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town (5 p.m., Freeform):

Fred Astaire narrates a 1970 musical look at Santa.

Holidays at Murray State 2023 (5 p.m., Ch 48)

Music by the Murray State University jazz orchestra, choir and wind ensemble.

A Christmas Story (6 p.m., TBS, TNT)

Ralphie wants a BB gun for Christmas.

Home Alone (6 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves in 1990.

Elf (6:15 p.m., AMC)

An elf (Will Ferrell) searches for his family.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (8 p.m., NBC)

Boris Karloff narrates the 1966 classic cartoon.

A Jazz Piano Christmas (8 p.m., WVXU-FM 91.7)

National Public Radio's annual Kennedy Center concert featuring jazzy renditions of Christmas classics.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (8 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

London midwives deliver babies and drama in a new holiday special.

Christmas at Westminster (8 p.m., CET Arts Ch 48.3)

The Westminster Choir performs its annual "Evening of Readings and Carols" at Princeton University.

Nature: Santa’s Wild Home (8 p.m., Ch 14)

Reindeer, wolverines and other wildlife in Lapland.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (8:15 p.m., AMC)

A Griswold family Christmas with Chevy Chase in 1989.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (8:30 p.m., Freeform)

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) outwits Christmas thieves again in 1992.

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! (9 p.m., CBS)

Two-hour concert including "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

The Wizard of Oz (8 p.m., TBS)

Dorothy (Judy Garland) and dog Toto discover they're not in Kansas any more in 1939.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas (8:30 p.m., NBC)

The 2000 Jim Carrey feature film.

Call the Midwife Holiday Special (9:30 p.m., Chs 48, 16)

London midwives deliver babies and drama in a new holiday special.

Carol Burnett and Friends (11 p.m., MeTV)

A department store Santa enjoys singing after the store closes.

The Twilight Zone (12:35 a.m., Me TV)

A professor, suicidal over his termination just before Christmas, is visited by past students who convince him to reconsider.