Tender Mercies is 'perfect canvas' for Jerry Springer mural

The late Jerry Springer will be commemorated with ArtWorks’ newest 12th Street mural on the side of Tender Mercies, one of his favorite local charities.

“If Jerry had a say in this I think he’d say that was the perfect canvas for this, on the side of Tender Mercies. Jerry and his wife Mickey helped them with donations,” says lifelong friend Jene Galvin.

Springer died in April 2023 of pancreatic cancer at age 79. He was a Cincinnati mayor and Council member in the 1970s, and a WLWT-TV news anchor and commentator in the 1980s, before starting his nationally syndicated talk show in 1991 at Channel 5.

Courtesy Jene Galvin The mural is on the east side of the Tender Mercies building on 12th Street, between Vine and Race Streets.

The mural depicts a young Springer smiling next to his nightly news sign-off phrase, “Take care of yourself and each other.”

A trio of Springer’s Cincinnati longtime friends — Galvin, Union Savings Bank Chairman Louis Beck, and Tender Mercies Emeritus Board member Marcia Spaeth — had been talking about a way to honor Springer permanently when Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Cramerding suggested a mural last summer.

Galvin cruised around town and noticed the blank wall on the east side of Tender Mercies, 15 W. 12th St., which provides housing and supportive services for adults who are homeless and with histories of severe mental illness.

“I first thought having his figure on the side of a building was a bit much. He was a serious guy, but he didn’t take himself seriously, which is why we all loved him,” Galvin says. But he was won over by having Springer’s catchphrase as the dominant feature. Springer’s widow, Mickey, approved the concept.

The mural was fast-tracked thanks to a donation by Beck and his partner, Jude Samuel. Russ Gilbert, son of Carolyn Gilbert of NuVoodoo Media Services and former DJ Jay Gilbert, is adding a QR code for people to make donations to Tender Mercies. Those who open the QR code hear a pitch for the nonprofit from Courtis Fuller, Springer’s WLWT-TV colleague.

“We think Jerry, if he was still around, would say ‘That’s a good idea.’ Even in death we can do good and help a charity that he loved. That’s the neat thing,” Galvin says.

Mickey Springer, her grandson and Jerry’s sister will attend the 10 a.m. dedication at 15 W. 12th St., between Race and Vine Streets, along with ArtWorks CEO Colleen Houston, Cramerding, Spaeth, Black, Samuel and Galvin.

