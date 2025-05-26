2 Cincinnati journalists win Edward R. Murrow Awards

WXIX-TV’s Joe Danneman, one of the best TV storytellers in Cincinnati television, and reporter Erin Gottsacker, whose “Today from The Ohio Newsroom” features air on WVXU-FM and WMUB-FM, will receive a regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Danneman, Channel 19 sports director since 2011, won the Murrow for excellence in writing for large-market television stations.

Gottsacker, who joined public radio’s The Ohio Newsroom in February 2023, won the Murrow for excellence in sound for large-market radio stations.

Danneman submitted a compilation of stories, opening with a remembrance of Reds Hall of Famer Pete Rose, which he wrote and edited in three hours after learning of Rose’s death on Sept. 30 last year, for the 10 p.m. news. The six-minute entry also included stories about Walnut Hills High School wrestler Dezmond Gayle dedicating his season to his late father and 92-year-old tennis champion George McCabe from Oxford.

Gottsaker's winning entry was a four-and-a-half minute profile of Athens County mandolin maker Don MacRostie.

Provided Erin Gottsacker

Gottsaker, a Cincinnati native, is a Milford High School and Ohio State University graduate. Based in Milford, she reports from across the state. After graduating from OSU in 2018, she spent two years as a Peace Corps educator in rural Ethiopia. She started her broadcasting career at WXPR-FM in north central Wisconsin (2000-23) before joining The Ohio Newsroom.

Danneman, a Northern Kentucky native and Covington Catholic High School alum, was hired as a Fox 19 sports and news reporter in May 2001 immediately after graduating from Syracuse University. He worked eight years at Channel 19 before going to WFIE-TV in Evansville, Ind., to be sports director, anchor, reporter and do some play-by-play. He returned to Channel 19 as sports anchor and reporter in 2011.

Danneman, Cincinnati’s best sports TV storyteller since WCPO-TV’s John Popovich retired in 2019, was named 2024 Ohio Sports Broadcaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

They were the only Cincinnati winners in Region 7, which encompasses Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.

Provided WXIX-TV sports director Joe Danneman

Cleveland’s Ideastream Public Media won three large-market radio Murrow awards, and WOSU Public Media in Columbus won one.

Dayton’s WHIO-AM won two small-market radio awards for continuing coverage and best newscast, while WHIO-TV (Channel 7) won Murrow Awards for breaking news coverage and best newscast for News Center 7 at 5 p.m. Dayton’s WKEF-TV (Channel 22) won for best podcast in the small-market TV division.

Region 8 winners included Louisville Public Media and Louisville’s WAVE-TV and WDRB-TV, and Lexington’s WEKU-FM and WKYT-TV.

See the full list of winners here.

National winners will be announced in August, and presented at the Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala on Oct. 13 in New York City.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Murrow Awards, named after the CBS newsman known for his World War II radio reports and his 1950s See It Now and Person to Person television programs.

