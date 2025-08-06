ESPN acquires NFL Network, WWE WrestleMania before streaming service starts Aug. 21

Lots of ESPN news Wednesday, two weeks before the all-sports network launches its long-awaited streaming service on Thursday, Aug. 21, just before the college football and NFL seasons kick off.

So much is going on that I’ll give you the highlights and links to read more about each.

ESPN streaming

ESPN will bring “a full suite of ESPN networks and services — within an enhanced ESPN App with new personalized features — directly to fans,” the Walt Disney Company, which owns ESPN, announced Wednesday.

For $29.99 a month, the new ESPN “unlimited" streaming plan will give fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes, plus ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SECN+ and ACCN+.

Variety says the streaming service will have “47,000 live events each year, on-demand replays, studio shows, original programming and more. Bundling options for the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ and Hulu include a special offer at launch for $29.99/month for the first 12 months.”

All subscribers to ESPN’s unlimited plan — either through ESPN directly or via a traditional pay-TV provider — will have live and on-demand access to all of ESPN’s leading studio shows, such as SportsCenter, NFL Live, College GameDay, NBA Today, Inside the NBA, Pardon the Interruption and the Rich Eisen and Pat McAfee shows, plus access to “an on-demand library featuring 30 for 30 films, ESPN originals and replays," Variety says.

The Aug. 21 launch date comes just before the start of “the college football and NFL seasons, US Open tennis, international soccer, women’s college soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and more — with the start of the WNBA playoffs, PLL playoffs, and NBA and NHL seasons, as well as UFC and WWE events just around the corner,” according to the Disney release.

ESPN+ will continue to exist, for $11.99 a month, providing access to more than 30,000 games — but it has never included access to the main ESPN, ESPN2 and other channels.

ESPN-NFL Network deal

Pending approval of NFL team owners, ESPN gets the NFL Network, NFL Fantasy and the rights to distribute the RedZone channel to cable and satellite operators in exchange for the NFL taking a 10% equity stake in ESPN.

The Associated Press reports that the NFL Network — which has about 50 million subscribers — would be owned and operated by ESPN and would be included in ESPN's new direct-to-consumer streaming service

However, the AP says that “many viewers will receive the service for free as part of their subscriptions to cable, satellite and most streaming services.”

NFL Fantasy Football will merge with ESPN Fantasy Football, “giving ESPN the official fantasy football game of the league,” the AP says.

The NFL Network will still air seven games per season. Four of ESPN's games, including some scheduled to be part of ESPN Monday Night Football doubleheaders, will move to the NFL Network. Three additional games will be added to the NFL Network, AP says.

ESPN is currently 80% owned by ABC Inc., as a subsidiary of Disney. The other 20% is owned by Hearst. AP says that once the deal is approved, ABC will own 72%, Hearst will have 18% and the NFL 10%.

The NFL will retain ownership of NFL Films, NFL+, NFL.com (the official websites of the 32 teams) and the NFL Podcast Network, AP says.

NFL RedZone

The popular whip-around service showing all the NFL highlights in real time will continue to be owned, operated and produced by the NFL, but ESPN gets rights to the brand.

That means ESPN could launch “RedZone channels for college football, basketball or other sports,” AP says.

WWE

WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble, the Survivor Series, Money in the Bank and other events will move to ESPN in 2026 under a new five-year deal, ESPN announced Wednesday. World Wrestling Entertainment will continue to produce the events, ESPN says.

“All 10 of the WWE’s premium live events each year” will stream on ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming platform in the U.S., CNBC reports. “Select events will be simulcast on ESPN’s linear networks."

Netflix, however, holds the rights to those live events outside the U.S., CNBC says. Netflix also will continue to stream Raw on Monday nights under a 10-year agreement signed in 2024.

SmackDown will continue to air Fridays on USA Network and stream on Peacock through 2029. USA Network and Peacock are owned by NBCUniversal.

