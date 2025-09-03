News director Tim Geraghty leaving WKRC-TV

By his count, WKRC-TV news director Tim Geraghty lost more than 500 years of television news experience during his tenure running the Local 12 newsroom.

Now Geraghty is leaving the Sinclair Broadcast Group station after 10 years. His last day will be Sept. 16, says Franco Gentile, vice president and general manager.

Currently he is the longest-tenured TV news director in Cincinnati’s four TV newsrooms.

Hired in August 2015 from Orlando, Geraghty managed the staff transition during the departures of Channel 12 anchors Rob Braun, Cammy Dierking, John Lomax, and Brad Johansen, and the retirement of veteran reporters Deb Dixon, Larry Davis, Jeff Hirsh, and Joe Webb.

“Over the past five years, we have lost more than 500 years of television news experience, most of that to retirement. Despite that, we remain at or near the top of TV and digital ratings,” says Geraghty’s LinkedIn profile. “We research our customers regularly and use that information to fine tune our strategy. We constantly produce enterprise, relevant, accountability-based content.”

Gentile announced Geraghty’s departure to the staff Tuesday. “Tim will be able to share soon where the next chapter of his career will take him,” he said.

“We are grateful for his 10 years of service, leadership, and professionalism, which have made a lasting impact on our station. We wish him success in his next chapter,” he said.

Geraghty did not respond to a request for comment.

The 1998 University of Missouri graduate was hired Aug. 14, 2015, to replace news director Kirk Varner, who resigned in July.

Geraghty previously had been senior director for news at Central Florida News 13, a 24-hour news operation covering seven counties. He also worked as a TV news director in Miami, Sacramento, and Grand Rapids, and produced newscasts for stations in Kansas City; Kalamazoo, Mich.; and Decatur, Ill.

