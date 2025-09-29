Weekend program changes coming to WVXU-FM, WMUB-FM Saturday

In an effort to make weekends “even more engaging and meaningful for listeners of all ages” — and to save a little money — Cincinnati Public Radio is tweaking its weekend lineup starting this Saturday, Oct. 4.

BBC Newshour, Sports In America, The Children’s Hour, and Ye Gods debut this weekend on WVXU-FM and WMUB-FM. And NPR Weekend Edition expands to three hours (8-11 a.m.) both days.

WVXU Former NPR Morning Edition host Dave Greene is launching a weekly sports show on public radio.

Some of your favorite shows also may be shuffled around the schedule: This American Life, The Moth Radio Hour, Snap Judgement, Freakonomics ,The New Yorker Radio Hour, and On The Media.

Leaving the broadcast schedule — but available as podcasts on their websites — are the TED Radio Hour; Bullseye; Living on Earth; Milk Street Radio; It’s Been a Minute/Wild Card; and Code Switch/Life Kit.

The changes will result in about $45,000 in annual savings, says Jenell Walton, vice president of content. Cincinnati Public Radio lost $485,000 in federal funding clawed back by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress.

“I’ve been reviewing programming changes and auditioning new programs for the past year, so this timing is really about the long-term planning we’ve been doing,” she says.

WVXU Former Real Time with Bill Maher executive producer hosts the weekly Ye God podcast.

NEW SHOWS

BBC Newshour (Saturdays and Sundays at 4 p.m.): Top world news will lead into NPR’s All Things Considered at 5 p.m.

Sports in America (Saturdays at 7 p.m.): Former Morning Edition host David Greene conducts in-depth conversations on sports, culture, and society with athletes, coaches, and journalists from Philadelphia's WHYY-FM.



Ye Gods (Sundays at 11 a.m.): Former Real Time with Bill Maher executive producer Scott Carter explores religious, cultural, and secular codes of conduct with a wide range of guests.



(Sundays at 11 a.m.): Former executive producer Scott Carter explores religious, cultural, and secular codes of conduct with a wide range of guests. The Children’s Hour (Sundays at 7 p.m.): Katie Stone hosts a fun and educational weekly kids’ show produced by volunteer children that is heard on almost 300 stations in seven countries.

WEEKEND SHOWS WITH NEW TIMES

NPR Weekend Edition (Saturdays and Sundays at 8 a.m.): Three full hours from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Snap Judgment with Glynn Washington moves to Saturdays at 11 a.m. from 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Moth Radio Hour moves to Sunday at noon, following Sports in America, from 8 p.m. Sunday.

The New Yorker Radio Hour moves to 6 p.m. Sunday from noon Sundays.

This American Life moves to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Freakonomics moves to 10 p.m. Sundays from 4 p.m. Sunday.

WEEKDAY SHOW CHANGES

On the Media moves to 10 p.m. Mondays from 7 p.m. Sundays. It replaces Code Switch/Life Kit.

The Splendid Table repeats will air at 11 p.m. Wednesdays instead of Milk Street Radio.

Listeners can hear programs on WVXU-FM (91.7), Oxford’s WMUB-FM (88.5), online at wvxu.org, on the Cincinnati Public Radio app, or on your smart speaker.

