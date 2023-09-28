Ron Esposito to be remembered through music with a free concert Sunday

Ron Esposito, who made a mark on the Cincinnati music scene and beyond, is being remembered with a free memorial concert at Newport's Southgate House Revival from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

The former WVXU blues host and frequent guest on Around Cincinnati, hosted by WVXU alum Lee Hay, died June 24 of a heart attack, at age 72.

From the archives: A conversation with local musician and life coach, Ron Esposito

Friend and internationally known pianist Ricky Nye wanted to do something more than a virtual visitation.

"I saw that there was a Zoom meeting in relation to Ron's passing and for me, the best thing that can be staged for a musician when they pass away is for other musicians to get together and play," Nye says.

The concert will begin with Tibetan brass and quartz crystal bowls that Esposito played after he left playing bass with Greg Schaber & High Street.

Schaber says the group is going to try to "call up the spirit" of Ron but also remember his sense of humor. "He had these silly things he would say. And he had a favorite name. He would say, 'We're going to play music from Muddy Waters and 'Meglipto Tragmolian,' " he recalls

RELATED: A local singing bowl musician has made it to Hollywood

Lee Hay calls Esposito "hip, cool, a beatnik of sorts who loved poetry." She also remembers the way he dressed.

"He put together these outfits that were amazing. He reminded me so much of Miles Davis because when Miles came out with a new album, I was always wondering what he was wearing."

Lee also says he was at peace with himself and he made those around him at peace as well.

