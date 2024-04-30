The complete 2024 Tony Award nominations: Hell's Kitchen, Stereophonic, Outsiders
Updated April 30, 2024 at 9:37 AM ET
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry announced the nominations this morning for the 2024 Tony Awards. The complete list is below. The full list will be released shortly.
Best Musical
- Hell's Kitchen
- Illinoise
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- Water for Elephants
Best Revival of a Musical
- Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gutenberg! The Musical!
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Who's Tommy
Best Direction of a Musical
- Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
- Michael Greif, Hell's Kitchen
- Leigh Silverman, Suffs
- Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
- Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical
- Brody Grant, The Outsiders
- Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
- Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
- Brian d'Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
- Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical
- Edin Espinosa, Lempicka
- Maleah Joi Moon, Hell's Kitchen
- Kelli O'Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
- Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
- Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical
- Roger Bart, Back To The Future: The Musical
- Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
- Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell's Kitchen
- Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
- Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
- Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical
- Shoshana Bean, Hell's Kitchen
- Amber Iman, Lempicka
- Nikki M. James, Suffs
- Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python's Spamalot
- Kecia Lewis, Hell's Kitchen
- Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
- Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Book of a Musical
- Kristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
- Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
- Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
- Shaina Taub, Suffs
- Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
Best Play
- Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Mary Jane
- Mother Play
- Prayer for the French Republic
- Stereophonic
Best Revival of a Play
- Appropriate
- An Enemy of the People
- Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Direction of a Play
- Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
- Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
- Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
- Whitney White, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play
- William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
- Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
- Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play
- Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jessica Lange, Mother Play
- Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
- Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
- Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play
- Will Brill, Stereophonic
- Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
- Jim Parsons, Mother Play
- Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
- Corey Stoll, Appropriate
Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play
- Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
- Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
- Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
- Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
- Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Best Original Score
- Adam Guettel, Days of Wine and Roses
- David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, Here Lies Love
- Will Butler, Stereophonic
- Shaina Taub, Suffs
- Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Best Orchestrations
- Timo Andres, Illinoise
- Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
- Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), The Outsiders
- Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, Hell's Kitchen
- Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along
Best Choreography
- Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
- Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
- Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
- Justin Peck, Illinoise
- Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
- Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell's Kitchen
- Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
- David Korins, Here Lies Love
- Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
- Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back To The Future: The Musical
- Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite, Hell's Kitchen
- Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby
- David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
- Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
- Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
- Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants
- Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
- Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
- Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
- Gareth Owen, Hell's Kitchen
- Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Best Scenic Design in a Play
- dots, Appropriate
- dots, Enemy of the People
- Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- David Zinn, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- David Zinn, Stereophonic
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Dede Ayite, Appropriate
- Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
- Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
- David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
- Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
- Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
- Jane Cox, Appropriate
- Natasha Katz, Grey House
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
- Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
- Tom Gibbons, Grey House
- Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate
- Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
How to watch the awards
The 2024 Tony Awards, which are being held this year at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, will air live on Sunday, June 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Ariana DeBose will return to host. Watch on CBS or on Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch on demand the next day.
Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.