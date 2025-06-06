The best new albums out June 6

It's Friday, and hoo boy, is it a packed release day on your favorite streaming service. Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile sound ready for arenas on a new album destined for teenager bedrooms across America. Jarvis Cocker and Pulp returns with its first collection of songs since 2001. British rapper Little Simz scoffs at the concept of genre on Lotus. Plus new records from hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne and TikTok pop star Addison Rae.

NPR Music's Stephen Thompson welcomes Izzi Bavis from Baltimore public radio station WTMD to get into most of it on New Music Friday. Listen to the show below and scroll down to see our long list of albums out June 6.

The Starting Five

Atiba Jefferson / Roadrunner / Roadrunner Turnstile.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Turnstile, NEVER ENOUGH (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: 311, Jane's Addiction

💿 Pulp, More (Stream)

RIYL: Pulp

💿 Little Simz, Lotus (Stream)

RIYL: Ezra Collective, Sampha

💿 McKinley Dixon, Magic, Alive! (Stream)

RIYL: JPEGMAFIA, Genesis Owusu

💿 Lifeguard, Ripped and Torn (Stream)

RIYL: Touch and Go Records, Swell Maps

The Lightning Round

Bella Newman / Columbia / Columbia Addison Rae.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 V/A, ANTHEMS: A Celebration of Broken Social Scene's You Forgot It In People

💿 Addison Rae, Addison

💿 Comet Gain, Letters to Ordinary Outsiders

💿 Loaded Honey, Love Made Trees

💿 Hayden Pedigo, I'll Be Waving As You Drive Away



The Long List

Republic / Lil Wayne.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Wayne, Tha Carter VI

dreamcastmoe, The Lost Tape, Vol. 3

Joey Purp & Thelonious Martin, Champagne Seats

Cypress Hill and The London Symphony Orchestra, Black Sunday Live at The Royal Albert Hall

The High & Mighty, Sound of Market

Lil Kayla, I'm Just A Girl

Country/Folk/Americana

Hailey Whitters, Corn Queen

Mary Chapin Carpenter, Personal History

North Mississippi Allstars, Still Shakin'

Crowe Boys, Made to Wander

Rascal Flatts, Life is a Highway: Refueled Duets

Louie TheSinger, One For The Hometown

Electronic/Out There

Brian Eno + Beatie Wolfe, Luminal

Brian Eno + Beatie Wolfe, Lateral

Purelink, Faith

Calibro 35, Exploration

Lucy Gooch, Desert Window

Death in Vegas, Death Mask

Harry the Nightgown, UGH

Jozef Van Wissem and Jim Jarmusch, The Day The Angels Cried

Marconi Union, The Fear of Never Landing

Richard Norris, Mr Norris Changes Brains

Vanyfox, Melodias E Choros

Stephen Vitiello with Brendan Canty & Hahn Rowe, Second

Elisabeth Klinck, Chronotopia

georg-i, Rebuild

RAMZi, balmini

Global

Azymuth, Marca Passo

TAKAAT, In Noise Vol. 1

Nadah El Shazly, Laini Tani

Léonie Pernet, Poèmes Pulvérisés

Gabriel da Rosa, Cacofonia

ENHYPEN, DESIRE : UNLEASH

Jazz

Ben LaMar Gay, Yowzers

Ches Smith, Clone Row

Isaiah J. Thompson, The Book of Isaiah: Modern Jazz Ministry

Peter Manheim, Early Waves

Tyreek McDole, Open Up Your Senses

Dan Weiss, Unclassified Affections

Dominique Fils-Aimé, Live At The Montreal International Jazz Festival

Pop

MARINA, Princess of Power

Cynthia Erivo, I Forgive You

Tiberius b, Neverything

The Doobie Brothers, Walk This Road

The Knocks & Dragonette, Revelation

The Ting Tings, Home

R&B/Soul

OMAR, Brighter the Days

Ayoni, Isola

Gloria Gaynor, Happy Tears

Sabrina Claudio, Fall in Love with Her

Classical

Chiaroscuro Quartet, Haydn, String Quartets Op. 33 No. 4-6

Lauri Porra, Seasons in Moominvalley

Rock/Alt/Indie

Black Moth Super Rainbow, Soft New Magic Dream

Soccer Mommy, Evergreen (stripped)

Alien Nosejob, Forced Communal Existence

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Trash Classic

Salem 66, Salt

Okkervil River & The Antlers, Band Together (Live)

Caamp, Copper Changes Color

Smug Brothers, Stuck on Beta

Finn Wolfhard, Happy Birthday

GRÓA, Drop P

Activity, A Thousand Years In Another Way

Born Ruffians, Beauty's Pride

Holy Scum, All We Have Is Never

Peaceful Faces, Without a Single Fight

Phoebe Rings, Aseurai

After Ours, Imaginary Friend

Ambre Ciel, still, there is the sea

Landlady, Make Up / Lost Time

Pip Blom, Grip EP

EP Career Woman, Lighthouse

Eterna, Ants EP

EP Christian Lee Hutson, Paradise Pop. 10 (Deluxe)

Tracy Bonham, Sky Too Wide

Junk Drawer, Days of Heaven

envy, All The Footprints You've Ever Left And The Fear Expecting Ahead (Reissue)

(Reissue) Portugal. The Man, uLu Selects Vol #2

My Chemical Romance, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition)

