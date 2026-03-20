10 tried-and-true methods to stay off your phone, according to our readers

How do you creatively limit your phone use?

We asked NPR's audience this question last week in a story about how to resist the urge to keep checking your phone. Experts shared practical tips, like keeping your device outside the bedroom or downloading blockers that limit apps on your phone.

Dozens of listeners emailed us with their cleverest, tried-and-true methods. One person charges their phone in a different room to prevent picking it up. Another keeps a notebook with his phone and writes down his questions there instead of searching for the answers.

Here are a few ideas from our readers. These have been edited for length and clarity.

Delete social media altogether

This may seem a bit drastic, but it was very effective. I got rid of my social media account. After a couple stints of temporarily deactivating my account, last summer I made the decision to delete my account for good. I haven't looked back. I realized I was craving connection and validation and decided to pursue that in the real world instead. — Kat Morones

Don't save passwords

Manually enter them. This offers some (though not total) protection from [apps and their] addictive algorithms. — Megan Arango

Make it a group activity

Last time I hosted a dinner party I made a "phone basket" as a resting spot for my friends' phones. I told them ahead of time I'd be asking, not requiring, them to let their phones live in another room while we were together. Much to my surprise, as guests arrived the first thing they asked was, "Where's the basket?"

We ended up having a memorable evening, and I plan on bringing the phone basket on a long weekend with friends this summer. There was something powerful about doing this as a collective, deciding "Hey, we will have more fun if we spend the next few hours together in an analog world." — Marissa Fisher

Set time limits for social media

I made a rule for myself to only look at [social media] for five minutes in the morning and five at night. I set a timer and when it goes off, I stop. If not then, very soon after. — Sally Morrison

Pair your phone with a fun paperback …

I take a paperback book with me wherever I go. I've read tons of fun fiction and nonfiction books since I started this practice and it reduces my temptation to reach for my phone by a humongous amount because the book in my hand is so much more enjoyable! — Rich Gunn

… or a notebook to jot down your thoughts

I keep a pocket-sized notebook with my phone. Whenever I reach for my phone, I have to answer the question: Why am I reaching for it? Do I need to take a note, am I having a thought or am I just bored? That moment of consideration was all I needed to use the notebook instead of the phone the majority of the time.

I stopped falling for those quick urges to use my phone to check social media, take a note or do a quick search. The urges are fewer in number, and I find I only use my phone when needed.

Instead, my pocket notebook is filled with everything from dinner plans, creative thoughts, reminders and questions (like who was the dad in that one movie?). The best part is that I'm in the moment when spending time with family and friends. — Andrew Conrad

Do a no-scroll year

One creative way I'm trying to limit my phone use is to do a "no scroll year." Basically, I'm letting myself go on social media and YouTube and look at the top posts/videos (and refresh the page) but not scroll down. — Kaitlyn Lim

Set physical boundaries

I leave my phone in the car when I go to a restaurant with someone. I notify friends and family that I don't look at my phone frequently, but I'll eventually call them back. — Mark Metzger

Track your phone use

The only thing that has helped me stay off my phone has been to track my phone use [in a spreadsheet]. Every day, I log the minutes and number of pickups from the day before.

When I first began about six months ago, I didn't have any phone use goals; I just wanted to see how much time I was spending on my phone. But just by monitoring my use, the numbers started to fall. — Garrison Kammer

Charge your phone in a different room

I like to limit my phone use by allowing the battery to run down. That means I'm forced to leave it on the charger, which I keep in a different room, and if I want to check it I have to physically go to it rather than just reach for it in my pocket. It helps me to be more aware of how often I'm checking my phone. — Emily Jensen

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

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