Listen: Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear on how the midterms will help him weigh his presidential run

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is the author of a new book called Go And Do Likewise: How We Heal A Broken Country. Beshear is a rare Democratic leader in an otherwise majority Republican voting state – and has said he is weighing a presidential run. In his book, Beshear discusses how faith has guided his leadership. He spoke with Morning Edition’s A Martínez about explaining the “why” behind tough political decisions, what this year's midterms mean for the presidential race and why he believes a Democratic governor would be uniquely qualified to lead the country.

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