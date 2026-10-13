Kings Island rides closed following Georgia roller coaster death

Two roller coasters at Kings Island are temporarily shut down after a man reportedly died after falling from a ride at Six Flags over Georgia Monday. Kings Island and Cedar Point are both owned by Six Flags.

One man died and several others were injured while riding a coaster called "Goliath" at the Six Flags amusement park near Atlanta.

The company announced it was closing nine rides at six parks following the incident, according to the Associated Press. Locally that includes Diamondback and Orion at Kings Island.

A park spokesperson tells our news partner, WCPO, "Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities."

Goliath was built by Swiss company, Bolliger & Mabillard, which is also the maker of Diamondback and Orion. The company says in a statement that it is investigating.

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