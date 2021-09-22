Take A Vacation During COVID, But Make Sure You Can Get Your Money Back

Want to take a trip? So do a lot of other people. A new AAA Travel survey finds 55% of travelers will spend at least one night away from home between now and the end of next year.

But they are realistic and realize that COVID may disrupt their plans. A third of those planning to travel say they will likely buy insurance to protect the money they’ve spent so far to reserve it.

AAA Director of Leisure Travel in the Tri-State Micki Dudas says people are still booking trips into next year, 2023 and 2024. But they are relying on travel insurance. “They really are seeking it for that cancel for any reason, anytime provision.”

How Much Does Travel Insurance Cost?

Dudas says policies vary, and travel companies are doing a pretty good job adjusting to pandemic requirements. She says you should be asking yourself, “Do you need provisions for elderly parents?” And what about trip cancellations, interruptions, change fees and travel delays?

The number of online queries for travel insurance hit its highest point in August since March 2020, according to the site InsureMyTrip. Travel Weekly also cites those numbers, and also quotes a luxury leisure travel advisor and founder of New York-based LaVon Travel & Lifestyle, who says “many clients, including those who are fully vaccinated, have expressed concern about the level of coverage provided should they test positive for COVID.

"They definitely have questions around, 'What happens if I test positive before I leave, or I test positive and can't come back to the U.S.?' " explained Layne.

Forbes reports when travel insurance says it covers medical, it might not mean COVID so be careful.

The average travel insurance policy costs $111, according to Business Insider.

Where Are People Going And How Long?

In its national survey, AAA finds national parks and cruises (with required vaccination) and Alaska are popular destinations.

Dudas says people are also taking longer and more expensive trips as part of “revenge travel.” She says, “Destinations are expanding as far as where they want to travel, Hawaii, Tahiti and the Caribbean islands and Mexico have certainly been in there for people that want to get those quick getaways.”

