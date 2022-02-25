© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
News

Adaptive sports are in full swing in Cincinnati

91.7 WVXU | By Ann Thompson
Published February 25, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST
Maddie Lance.jpg
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
Maddie Lance jumped for joy when she was able to hit the ball as part of the Clovernook and Children's Hospital adaptive sports program.

Tennis is just one sport sponsored by the Clovernook and Cincinnati Children's. There is also boxing, and skiing

It may take a little trust on the parent’s part to let their kids participate in the Clovernook and Cincinnati Children’s adaptive sports program but the kids, as young as preschoolers, appear to be having a ball.

Teen Maddie Lance jumped for joy when she connected with a tennis ball at the Blue Ash TriHealth Fitness and Health Pavilion. During the summer, tennis is outside behind Withrow High School. The ball is bright red and yellow and has a bell inside it so kids without sight can hear it coming.

tennis balls.jpg
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU

Coach Zach Sikora gets the kids lined up on this night-February 8-and pairs them with volunteers. Tennis is the second Tuesday of the month. “There is a line right by my voice. If you could line up by this line, that would be awesome,” Sikora says.

Marcus Arengo and Dez.jpg
Ann Thompson
/
WVXU
Eleven-year old Marcus Arengo, jokes he is really 80 when asked his age by WVXU. Dez hands him a ball.

Clovernook sponsors other sports, including boxing. “We pick the sport based on the willingness of volunteers to work with special needs,” says Clovernook Program Coordinator Fred Neurohr. “Boxing is kind of easy. You know, the kids aren’t boxing each other. They’re working out with heavy bags and speed bags.”

Skiing at Perfect North is also popular.

Juandez “Dez” Scruggs organizes adaptive sports for Clovernook. He went blind at age fourteen and says he is only one of two people to get the courage award from Cincinnati Public Schools after playing on the Hughes High School basketball team.

He tells WVXU he is making the most of his life by helping others.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
