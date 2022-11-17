© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ohio News

Storming Capitol on January 6th was 'really stupid,' Ohio Oath Keeper testifies

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Leila Goldstein
Published November 17, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST
Shafkat Anowar
/
AP

In an unexpected turn, Ohioan Jessica Watkins took the stand in her own defense Wednesday in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial in Washington. During her testimony, the bar owner and former Army soldier said it was a “really stupid” decision

She’s the third defendant to testify in the case, which has been going on for nearly two months.

According to journalist Roger Parloff with Lawfare, Jessica Watkins apologized to the jury, and to a police officer who testified in the trial.

She admitted to interfering with police duties when she was inside the Capitol building on January 6th. But she said she never had a plan to stop the certification of the election or overthrow the government.

She was swept up in the moment and lost all objectivity, she said.

Her decision to testify today was even a surprise to the judge. The Department of Justice is scheduled to cross-examine Watkins Thursday morning.
Copyright 2022 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags
Ohio News Insurrections
Leila Goldstein
See stories by Leila Goldstein