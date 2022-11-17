Storming Capitol on January 6th was 'really stupid,' Ohio Oath Keeper testifies

In an unexpected turn, Ohioan Jessica Watkins took the stand in her own defense Wednesday in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial in Washington. During her testimony, the bar owner and former Army soldier said it was a “really stupid” decision

She’s the third defendant to testify in the case, which has been going on for nearly two months.

According to journalist Roger Parloff with Lawfare, Jessica Watkins apologized to the jury, and to a police officer who testified in the trial.

She admitted to interfering with police duties when she was inside the Capitol building on January 6th. But she said she never had a plan to stop the certification of the election or overthrow the government.

She was swept up in the moment and lost all objectivity, she said.

Her decision to testify today was even a surprise to the judge. The Department of Justice is scheduled to cross-examine Watkins Thursday morning.

