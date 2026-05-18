New graduates look ahead, get career advice from mentors

The Class of 2025 was the largest graduating class in U.S. history, as more than 3.8 million high school seniors and 2.1 million college seniors walked across their respective commencement stages, ready to start their next adventure.

This year, that next adventure will take place against an uncertain backdrop. Expectations are being shaped by a tough job market with high unemployment, high cost of living, and the threat of artificial intelligence disrupting what previously might have been exciting entry-level opportunities.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we will talk with two new graduates about their hopes, dreams and concerns for this next chapter in life. We also talk with with people who have spent some time out in the workforce, who can share insight and perspective that is hard-earned out in the real world.

Guests:

- Ivory Kendrick, College Graduate, Kent State University=

- David Margolius, M.D., Director of Public Health, City of Cleveland

- Sophie Frissore, High School Graduate, Aurora High School

- Jessica Tracy, Music Therapist, Cleveland Clinic

- Cecilia Conrad, Ph.D., Founder, Lever for Change

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