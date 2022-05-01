© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio

Politics

Registered Republican and Democratic voters in Kentucky about even as primary nears

WKU Public Radio | By Rhonda Miller
Published May 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT
As Kentucky’s May 17 primary election approaches, the Secretary of State reports the latest breakdown of registered Republican and Democratic voters shows a nearly even split.

The new numbers reflect the 3,557,696 registered voters in Kentucky as of March 31.

Michael Adams said Kentucky currently has 1,617,582 registered Democrats and 1,597,403 registered Republicans.

The state has 342,711, or about 10% of "other" voters with affiliations such as Libertarian, Green Party or Independent.

Adams says Democrats are currently about 20,000 voters ahead of the Republicans.

“Basically we’re at parity between D’s and R’s. It’s roughly 45% D, 45% R, and 10% other, at this point," said Adams.

More specifically, registered voters are 45.4% Democrats and 44.9% Republicans.

Adams said the breakdown of registered voters by party doesn’t necessarily reflect the percentages that turn out to vote on Election Day.

On Primary Election Day in Kentucky, Democrats and Republicans will vote to nominate candidates for partisan elections that will be decided in November.

Adams is reminding voters an important deadline is approaching for those wanting to request a mail-in absentee ballot.

“That is May 3 at 11:59 p.m.," said Adams. "So that’s Tuesday.”

