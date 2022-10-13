WATCH: Steve Chabot, Greg Landsman debate in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District race

Political control of the U.S. House of Representatives is at stake in the November midterm election. Among the toss-up districts that many will be watching across the country is Ohio’s first district. The long-standing incumbent Republican Steve Chabot is being challenged by Democrat Greg Landsman, a current Cincinnati City Councilmember.

Chabot has maintained political control over the district since 1995. He’s currently serving his 12th term in office, only losing once in 2010, to Democrat Steve Driehaus. However, the district boundary lines have changed multiple times in that span, adding to the strength of the district’s conservative voting base. 2022 may be different, however, as a political and legally fraught redistricting process has once again altered the first district’s bounds.

While still encompassing the majority-conservative Warren County, the district’s southern boundaries within Hamilton County have been updated to include the whole city of Cincinnati. In its previous form, only the conservative-leaning western part of Hamilton County and Cincinnati were included. The adjustments, which add more Democratic-leaning voters to the district, have made it one of the top congressional races to watch in the country this election year.

The debate begins at 8 p.m. and is moderated by Lucy May, host of WVXU’s daily show Cincinnati Edition, and is co-presented by CET, 91.7 WVXU and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.

Watch live below, on Channel 48 WCET, or listen online at 91.7 WVXU or 88.5 WMUB, or via the PBS and WVXU apps.