County approves $1.25M for Cincinnati Music Festival, Flying Pig Marathon and Oktoberfest

The Board of Commissioners approved $1.25 million in "large tourism" grants Thursday for three big events in 2023.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus introduced the grant program a couple years ago.

"The intent was to create economic development for the community, and for the county to be a partner in some of these really large events that bring [hotel] room nights in, that bring sales tax in, that really create economic benefit to the county and the city," Driehaus said.

The largest grant is $750,000 for the Cincinnati Music Festival, considered the city's largest tourism event.

Commission President Alicia Reece says the event pairs nicely with the Black Music Walk of Fame, debuting this summer.

"The synergy between the people who have played there over the years and who are going into the Walk of Fame — this just creates that music corridor along with the Andrew Brady Music Center, which will also be utilized, as well as our stadium," Reece said.

The other two grants are:

