Commissioners send zoo levy to the ballot without a recommended tax increase

The property tax levy for the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens is up for a five-year renewal in November. But there's no chance for an increase after a unanimous vote Monday from the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners.

Zoo officials requested a renewal of 0.46 mills, which has been in place since 2008, and a increase of 0.11 mills. The current levy costs $9.01 per $100,000 of home value; the increase would cost an additional $3.85 per $100,000 of home value.

Commissioners voted to put only the renewal on the ballot, at the current 0.46 mills. All three commissioners expressed overall support for the zoo.

"My vote is not a reflection on my attitude towards the zoo because I really, really like the zoo, and I admire the zoo, and I admire the leadership at the zoo," said Vice President Denise Driehaus. "But rather a reaction to the growing community needs and the limited capacity to go to the taxpayers and raise taxes over and over again."

Last November, Hamilton County voters approved a property tax increase for the Mental Health Levy, and renewals for the Indigent Care Levy and Senior Services Levy.

RELATED: Public library system to ask Hamilton County voters for a tax levy increase

Commission President Alicia Reece says she's concerned about adding another increase to the tax bill.

"We're getting ready to have assessments where people's property values are gonna go up, meaning their property taxes are gonna go up," Reece said.

The county's Tax Levy Review Committee voted 4-2 to recommend an increase for the zoo levy.

The TLRC visited and met with zoo officials, held public hearings, and engaged a consulting firm to do a performance review of the zoo.

"We are disappointed that the commissioners did not listen to the recommendations from the committee that they put in place," said Zoo Director Thane Maynard in a statement. "We worked with the Tax Levy Review Committee for six months to make our case for the increase and they listened and made their recommendation that supported a 15-year inflationary increase."

The consultant, Howard, Wershbale and Co, evaluated operating efficiency, assessed the zoo's contract compliance with Hamilton County, suggested contract provisions, and recommend costs savings and enhancements.

The consultant's report gives the zoo high marks and notes it's a strong economic driver of tourism dollars. It also concludes the zoo has been a good steward of tax dollars, weathered the COVID-19 pandemic well, and "has taken a number of strategic actions that we believe will benefit the next levy cycle."

It concludes "the primary benefit of increasing the levy for inflation would be an increase in the (zoo's) ability to self‐fund capital reinvestment" and notes "our analysis indicates that even if operating results decrease from current levels and the current levy is renewed without an increase, cash flows are expected to remain positive."

RELATED: The Cincinnati Zoo is creating a massive behavioral database to better understand its animals

Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas says that conclusion factored heavily into her decision.

"[The consultant] said that the county should be the payer of last resort. Well, I have to listen to that. He's a consultant," Summerow Dumas said. "And he's also saying that the zoo can do OK without an increase."

Maynard says voter support for the renewal will be "even more critical to our operational success" without an increase.

Commissioners also voted to send the property tax levy for the public library system to the November ballot, with an increase. The board has no discretion over that renewal, however; the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library Board of Trustees voted last month to put the increase before voters.

Ballot language

PROPOSED TAX LEVY (RENEWAL) HAMILTON COUNTY

A Majority Affirmative Vote is Necessary for Passage

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County, Ohio, for the purpose of providing and maintaining zoological park services and facilities that the county auditor estimates will collect $7,542,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding forty-six hundredths (0.46) mill for each $1.00 of taxable value, which amounts to $9.00 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for five (5) years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.

November election

Ohio's general election is Nov. 7, 2023.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10.

If you are not registered, you can sign up here through the Ohio Secretary of State's website.

