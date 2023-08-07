Live results on Ohio Issue 1, the amendment to make it harder to change the state's constitution
On Tuesday, Aug. 8, voters will decide the outcome of Issue 1, which, if passed, would amend the Ohio Constitution to make it more difficult to amend Ohio's constitution in the future.
Issue 1 would require the approval of 60% of Ohio voters to amend the constitution, instead of the simple majority — 50% plus one — that's required now.
A "yes" vote also would require citizen-initiated petitions proposing a constitutional amendment to be signed by at least 5% of the electors in each of Ohio's 88 counties. The current requirement — which would remain if Issue 1 fails — requires signatures from 44 counties.
Passage of Issue 1 also would remove the 10-day period for petitioners to gather more signatures for a constitutional amendment if it's determined they didn't file enough valid signatures. If Issue 1 fails, that 10-day "cure" period would remain in place.
Below are live results on the initiative, provided by The Associated Press.
Supporters of the measure say if Issue 1 passes, it will help prevent out-of-state special interests from funding campaigns to change Ohio's constitution.
Opponents say it's a thinly veiled attempt to make it harder for a constitutional amendment related to reproductive rights to win passage in November.
About $20 million had been contributed to campaigns both for and against Issue 1 as of July campaign finance filings, and 84% of the money came from outside of Ohio.