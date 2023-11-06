What's in the recommended $11 million carryover budget?

Cincinnati City Council is considering how to spend about $11 million from the carryover budget, an annual process to spend money leftover from the last fiscal year. Council's Budget and Finance Committee heard the city manager's recommendations in a meeting Monday but will not vote until at least next week.

Most of the carryover has already been allocated to several reserve accounts, plus $5 million to the affordable housing fund and $2 million for the chronically under-funded pension fund.

RELATED: Cincinnati's 'rainy day fund' meets the recommended amount for the second time ever

City Manager Sheryl Long is recommending about $7 million for deferred maintenance projects like parking garages, asbestos abatement, and replacing the police department's SWAT truck.

A few council members questioned the specific choices out of the $400 million backlog.

"One of the things that we're always mindful of is the source of the funds and the uses," Budget Director Andrew Dudas told council. "Because this is cash capital resources, we have the greatest flexibility. So this enables us to complete some of those projects that we would not be able to borrow or bond money for."

Another consideration is employee safety, which is why projects like asbestos abatement are included. Another example is $400,000 for an Arc Flash Hazard Study.

"This is a project that that was originally delayed due to the pandemic," Dudas said. "This would determine where there are electrical hazards in city facilities and provide remediation for risk of electrical discharge that could that could shock an individual. So this will provide that information and what needs to be done to to remedy any problems that are found."

See the full presentation below [story continues after]:

Even with the explanation, Council Member Jeff Cramerding says he's unsure about spending another $500,000 on a new training tower for the fire department, especially since the city is still waiting on an external report about all public safety facility needs.

An initial $10 million for the training center was allocated over six years ago. City officials broke ground on the fire tower almost a year ago, but council learned earlier this year the project is over-budget.

Council Member Seth Walsh said he's looking for the carryover budget to have maximum "return on investment."

"We're facing budget deficits in the years ahead, and so as I'm looking at the opportunity for this one time use, I'm looking for the return on investment and how it's going to help us claw our way out and grow as a city," he said. "So I'm struggling as I'm looking at some of these items."

In a separate ordinance, Mayor Aftab Pureval is recommending a total $3.85 million on one-time spending:



$1.6 million for industrial site redevelopment

$2 million for community development initiatives in the West End

$250,000 for a new facility for Keep Cincinnati Beautiful

The West End project is aimed at strengthening the city's application for a federal Housing and Urban Development CHOICE grant.

"This grant means groundbreaking resources to improve the quality of existing homes for our western neighbors and to build quality affordable housing and building a cohesive plan for the future of the neighborhood," said Keizayla Fambro, the mayor's chief of staff. "To be clear, the city will work intentionally with our western neighbors for them to determine where the resources would be more impactful."

Keep Cincinnati Beautiful currently operates within the city's Department of Public Services but is working to secure independent office space.

The $1.6 million for industrial site redevelopment would be combined with several other funding sources to address former industrial sites through environmental cleanup and determining new uses.

Budget and Finance Committee Chair Reggie Harris is asking council members for input on where they think the money should be spent.

"I do think that there's some things that are worth more due diligence, but I think if there's some things that if we can move on them and we arrive at consensus, let's do that," Harris said.

A final vote could come as soon as next week, or as late as the end of the month because of Thanksgiving.