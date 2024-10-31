Voter turnout high on first day of no-excuse early voting in Northern Kentucky

Elections officials saw high voter turnout in Kenton, Campbell and Boone counties on Kentucky’s first day of in-person, no-excuse early voting.

Voters lined up outside Lakeside Christian Church in Kenton County to vote early when the polls opened up at 7:30 a.m. County Clerk Gabrielle Summe says before noon, more than 1,000 people had cast ballots at the six early voting locations, including the church.

“That's enormous,” Summe said. “In 2020, we had about 2,000 people a day for early voting. This will be close to that.”

While several of Kenton County’s early voting locations had lines, others, like the Northern Kentucky Convention Center and the Covington Library, did not. Summe recommends calling the office of the county clerk to get information on locations with shorter waits.

Both of Boone County’s early voting centers were busy, Supervisor of the Voter Registration Department Stacy Adkins says.

“It's going good so far — smooth,” Adkins said. “We do have lines. It is super busy, but we're excited about that.”

To keep lines moving, Adkins suggests voters familiarize themselves with the ballot before coming to vote. She says people should also have their photo identification ready when in line to simplify the check-in process.

Campbell County voters also saw lines at all three of their polling locations. Election supervisor Amber Brackett says about 880 people voted in the first two hours the polls were open Thursday morning.

“Be patient. It’s going to be a little bit of a wait,” Brackett advised. “We've trained our election workers, but if there's any issues, they'll call us, we'll get them taken care of. It may take a few moments, so just give us a little grace.”

Kentuckians have been able to vote early in-person with no excuses since the 2020 general election. Early voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 2.

Where can you vote early in Northern Kentucky?

Check your polling location on the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s State Board of Elections website.

Boone County

Boone County Extension Center

1824 Patrick Dr., Burlington, Kentucky, 41005

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Northern Kentucky Area Development District Building

22 Spiral Dr., Florence, Kentucky, 41042

Thursday: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday: 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Campbell County

First Baptist Church of Cold Spring

4410 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, Kentucky, 41076

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Southern Campbell Firehouse

1050 Racetrack Rd., Alexandria, Kentucky, 41001

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Campbell County Administration Bldg

1098 Monmouth St., Newport, Kentucky, 41071

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Kenton County

Calvary Student Life Center

3708 Tibbatts Street, Covington, Kentucky, 41015

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Lakeside Christian Church

195 Buttermilk Pike, Lakeside Park, Kentucky, 41017

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Kenton County Government Center

1840 Simon Kenton Way, Covington, Kentucky, 41011

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Independence Senior Center

2001 Jackwoods Pkwy., Independence, Kentucky, 41051

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Covington Library

502 Scott St., Covington, Kentucky, 41011

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

NKY Convention Center

1 Rivercenter Blvd., Covington, Kentucky, 41011

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

