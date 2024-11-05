Covington voters approve change to mayor-council form of government

Voters in Covington have approved a proposal to change the city's governmental structure from a city manager form of government to a so-called "strong mayor" model, according to election results from the Kentucky Secretary of State. About 61% of those casting ballots voted yes for the change.

The initiative, called "Covington Forward," was supported by business and elected leaders, including outgoing Mayor Joe Meyer and Covington's only mayoral candidate, former City Commissioner Ron Washington.

Covington resident and restauranteur Richard Dickmann chairs Covington Forward. He says the vote is just the first step.

"There's a lot of work to be done," he says. "It's two years of work to tailor the mayor-council form of government to the needs of our city."

Currently, Covington has a city manager responsible for the day-to-day executive operations of the city, including hiring and firing employees.

Covington's four city commissioners and mayor basically serve as the city manager's boss. They give final approval to budgets, contracts, staff decisions and other details. The mayor has a vote on the commission, but no veto power and no day-to-day oversight of most of the city's operations.

Under the newly approved change, the mayor will have direct authority over the city's staff and veto power over an expanded city council of between six and 12 representatives. But that council could override that veto and even vote to remove the mayor.

Supporters of the city manager form of government, meanwhile, said it allows for more deliberative decision-making; keeps power over city decisions from becoming too concentrated in too few hands; and reduces the chances of corruption.

Voters will be asked to vote on a six to 12-member city council in 2026.

Currently, Northern Kentucky cities like Florence, Erlanger and Independence have the council-mayor form of government. Newport, on the other hand, has a city manager form.

