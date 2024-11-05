Live results for Ohio Issue 1 redistricting amendment

Ohio's Issue 1 in 2024 is the seventh time in 58 years voters have been asked to make changes to the state's process for drawing legislative district maps.

The current proposal would eliminate the Ohio Redistricting Commission — made up of the governor, auditor, secretary of state and four state lawmakers (two from each party) — and create a 15-member panel made up of Republicans, Democrats and independents selected by retired judges. Politicians and lobbyists would be banned from being on that panel.

What to know



Issue 1 was created by Citizens Not Politicians, which is led by former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, a Republican.

The language voters will see on the ballot was re-worded by the Republican-controlled Ballot Board and differs from what was submitted by Citizens Not Politicians.

A vote of "yes" on Issue 1 would lead to the creation of the 15-member panel outlined above, while a "no" vote would reject the proposal and keep the current system in place.