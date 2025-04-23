U.S. Rep. Andy Barr joins battle for McConnell Senate seat

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican first elected to Congress in 2012 to represent Lexington and more than a dozen of the surrounding counties, announced Tuesday he is running for the seat that will be vacant when Sen. Mitch McConnell retires.

When the influential Kentucky Republican announced he would not seek an eighth term in office , it sent off a flurry of activity within the state's GOP circles, as the seat has not seen a serious Republican primary in years.

Barr is scheduled to launch his campaign in person at an event this evening in Richmond, Kentucky. In a video posted to social media, the Republican congressman did not mention McConnell, who has become the frequent recipient of President Donald Trump's ire, but he did frequently praise Trump.

"Working with President Trump, I'll fight to create jobs for hardworking Kentuckians, instead of warm and fuzzies for hard-core liberals," Barr said.

Trump has done exceedingly well at Kentucky election booths, gaining on his already large margins in the state to secure 64.5% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Several top contenders in the GOP primary have already emerged. Daniel Cameron, a former Kentucky attorney general and a failed contender for governor, quickly announced his campaign for his former mentor's Senate seat. A pollster for Cameron earlier this month saw Cameron with a big lead, 44% to Barr's 18%, although it was taken before Barr's announcement Tuesday.

Millionaire businessman Nate Morris, a Trump loyalist, has not formally declared his candidacy but is considered a likely contender . Morris has already begun taking shots at Cameron and Barr. In a statement, his spokesperson Conor McGuinness referred to Barr as "another Mitch McConnell lackey."

"The last thing Kentucky needs is another career politician who's going to vote like his 'mentor' Mitch McConnell and thwart President Trump's America First Agenda," McGuinness said.

McConnell has not weighed in on the Senate race or who he hopes will succeed him. Trump's endorsement is expected to carry huge weight in the primary contest. The president endorsed Cameron in the primary race for governor in 2023, which he eventually lost to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Barr focused heavily on culture war topics in his campaign announcement, saying the "woke left wants to neuter America — literally." He said he hopes to cut taxes, fire "deep state bureaucrats," deport undocumented immigrants and end diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. He also made his stance on transgender rights clear, saying he would stand against allowing transgender kids to use locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

"The liberals are going to cry, whine, and blame Trump. They always do," Barr said. "But today, the sun shines bright on our old Kentucky home. America is worth fighting for, and now is the time for winning."

As for the Democratic primary, state Rep. Pamela Stevenson launched her campaign this month. The former colonel in the U.S. Air Force ran for Kentucky attorney general in 2023 but lost to former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman by a 16 percentage point margin. As the state Democratic Party's House floor leader, she is known for passionate speeches while serving in the superminority. No other major Democratic players have jumped into the race yet, including Beshear and his running mate Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman who have made clear they intend to serve their full terms in Frankfort .

Barr enters the Senate race with $1.85 million already in his House campaign committee , which easily transfers. Cameron is lagging behind for now at just over $500,000, according to his Federal Election Commission filings . Stevenson has so far raised $70,145.

Barr's announcement also leaves open his House seat, which the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has already announced as a "district in play" for the party. A Democrat has not held the seat since 2013, when Barr beat incumbent Democratic Rep. Ben Chandler.

In a statement, Kentucky Democratic Party Chair Colmon Elridge said Barr has done "absolutely nothing" to push back against Trump's agenda.

"Today, he managed to launch his U.S. Senate campaign with a two-minute video that grovels for Trump's endorsement and ignores the very real problems Kentuckians face every day," Elridge said.

This story has been updated.

State government and politics reporting is supported in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

