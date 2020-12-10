Bond Hill, Roselawn Getting Some Eviction, Foreclosure Relief

By 8 hours ago
  • In May, community members visited Mercy Health's new flu clinic in Bond Hill to thank caregivers for all they are doing to care for people in the community.
    In May, community members visited Mercy Health's new flu clinic in Bond Hill to thank caregivers for all they are doing to care for people in the community.
    Courtesy of Mercy Health

Two Cincinnati neighborhoods are getting a boost of eviction and foreclosure relief from a company headquartered nearby. 

About 200 families in the Bond Hill and Roselawn neighborhoods have been identified as at-risk for foreclosure and eviction, and Mercy Health is partnering up with organizations to offer $300,000 to long- and short-term housing security efforts.

"We've long understood that there is a link between health and housing," said Gina Hemenway, executive director of community health for Mercy Health - Cincinnati. "We've been looking at COVID-19 and trying to rearrange ourselves to better serve our patients and communities. And I think it has certainly aggravated housing instability for lots of families."

Mercy Health says the $300,000 will go directly toward emergency housing needs and more long-term solutions, like mediation with landlords and lenders.

The company is pitching in some of the money and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation is matching some contributions. The money will be available to people on a case-by-case basis, Hemenway said.

Mercy Health officials started doing community outreach last April, before the pandemic started, to find out what community members needed to keep current residents in the area long term.

The pandemic has only exacerbated the housing situation in the two neighborhoods and across the county.

"The economic impacts of COVID-19 have worsened housing stability for households in Cincinnati and without intervention, we may see further growth in racial inequities, poverty and associated health disparities," Dr. Samuel Ross, chief community health officer for Mercy Health, said in a news release.

Other long-standing community organizations partnering with Mercy Health include the Bond Hill Community Council, Cohear, Community Action Agency, Housing Opportunities Made Equal, LISC Cincinnati, Roselawn Community Council and Working In Neighborhoods.

The company is also pitching in another $100,000 to analyze the effect of prevention strategies on the health of residents and their neighborhoods. Their goal is to use the information they find to help fund and guide housing policy. 

The program launched Monday. To get more information about housing relief in Bond Hill and Roselawn, renters can call Housing Opportunities Made Equal at 513-721-4663. Homeowners can call Working In Neighborhoods at 513-541-4109.

Tags: 
evictions
eviction
Mercy Health
newsletter

Related Content

'I Don't Have Any Hope': Hamilton County Evictions Continue Amid COVID-19 Crisis

By 12 hours ago
eviction
Michael Dwyer / AP

Landlords have filed evictions in over 5,000 cases in Hamilton County this year. But since September, tenants have been able to stave off being kicked out of their homes by filing for the CDC Eviction Moratorium. A couple hundred have applied, but less than half have been granted. The protection the order provides wraps up at the end of the month, leaving people with few options.

Housing Authority Extends Eviction Moratorium

By Aug 28, 2020
cincinnati
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati's Metropolitan Housing Authority is extending a moratorium on evictions again. The first extension took it to Sept. 1, but now lasts until the end of October. Spokeswoman Lesley Wardlow says the board of commissioners approved the extensions because of continued financial distress for some renters caused by the pandemic.