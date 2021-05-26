Cicadas Or No Cicadas, You Need To Prepare Your Garden For Summer

Cincinnati Edition's monthly gardening show is back on Wednesday, live at noon.

Our experts will be with us for the full hour taking your phone calls at 513-419-7100 or emails at talk@wvxu.org.

The cicadas have begun their emergence after 17 years of slumber, and people all over town are sharing photos of their finds, including WVXU reporter and All Things Considered host Bill Rinehart, who shared the image above.

What have you noticed about their habits in your neck of the woods?

We will also discuss where we are in the yearly planting calendar and what you need to be looking to do as May turns to June and spring turns to summer.

We are joined by Hamilton County Extension Office Agent Joe Boggs and Great Parks of Hamilton County's Tim Osborne.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: