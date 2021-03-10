Cincinnati Council Asks State To Make Service Industry Workers Eligible For Vaccination

    Nathan Dumalo / Unsplash

Cincinnati City Council passed a resolution Wednesday urging the state to open up vaccine eligibility to service industry workers.

Jacob Trevino owns five bars and restaurants in the Greater Cincinnati area. He asked council to do everything in their power to get vaccines to his employees and others working in hospitality.  

"At the beginning of this pandemic, I employed over 85 people; today I employ just 15," Trevino said. "Many of my former employees — some with underlying conditions or in the care of elderly relatives — cannot risk coming back to work until they are vaccinated. They continue to sacrifice financially for this community and for the safety of this city."

Interim Council Member Steve Goodin says his resolution doesn't address all of the inequities apparent in vaccine distribution.

"But this is a group that I strongly feel needs immediate access to the vaccines both for their own safety and for the elevation and improvement of their industry which is really vital to our local economy."

Mayor John Cranley sent a letter last week asking Gov. Mike DeWine to remove the age restriction from eligibility requirements, and to add 911 operators, grocery store employees, and restaurant workers to Phase 1C.

Starting Thursday, Ohioans age 50 and older will be eligible to get a vaccine, as well as several categories of residents based on occupation or underlying health conditions. 

