Cincinnati FBI Trying To Identify Any Local Capitol Insurgents

A national FBI investigation is underway to identify, charge and hold accountable the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday. Did any Ohioans play a role in the violence?

"There is no set timeframe for investigations to conclude," says U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Dave DeVillers, who is trying to identify local participants.

In a release, DeVillers says his office is, "in continual contact with the FBI and they are actively investigating."

DeVillers thinks any one of the following federal statues may be applicable to the insurgents.

Civil Disorder: punishable by up to five years in prison, it prohibits adversely affecting any federally protected function or obstructing any law enforcement officer from the performance of official duties.

The Federal Riot Act: punishable by up to five years in prison, it applies to anyone who traveled interstate to incite, promote, or participate in a riot. This includes anyone who aided or abetted individuals who carried on a riot or committed a violent crime in furtherance of a riot.

Rebellion or insurrection: punishable by up to 10 years in prison, this law states that whoever incites, assists or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the United States could be jailed.

If you have information DeVillers asks you to contact the Cincinnati FBI at 513-421-4310. You can also submit tips to the FBI at fbi.gov/USCapitol

National FBI Director Christopher Wray has released this statement:

"Let me assure the American people the FBI has deployed our full investigative resources and is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to aggressively pursue those involved in criminal activity during the events of January 6."