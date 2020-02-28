Councilwoman Arrested, 7 Abortion Bills In Frankfort And More Top Stories This Week

Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard was arrested this week on federal charges that allege she accept payment in exchange for votes related to riverfront development. Some local leaders are calling for her resignation.

Dennard said that she will make a decision about her future on the council next week.

Meanwhile, there are seven bills related to abortion before the Kentucky General Assembly.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for the Friday news review are Cincinnati Business Courier reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich, Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Deborah Yetter, and WVXU reporters Jay Hanselman and Ann Thompson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

