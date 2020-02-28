Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Councilwoman Arrested, 7 Abortion Bills In Frankfort And More Top Stories This Week

By 3 minutes ago
  • ce friday
    Jim Nolan / WVXU

Cincinnati City Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard was arrested this week on federal charges that allege she accept payment in exchange for votes related to riverfront development. Some local leaders are calling for her resignation.

Dennard said that she will make a decision about her future on the council next week.

Meanwhile, there are seven bills related to abortion before the Kentucky General Assembly.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for the Friday news review are Cincinnati Business Courier reporter and columnist Chris Wetterich, Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Deborah Yetter, and WVXU reporters Jay Hanselman and Ann Thompson.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Tamaya Dennard
abortion
Kentucky

Related Content

Cincinnati Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard Arrested On Federal Charges

By Feb 25, 2020
tamaya dennard
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Updated: 2:52 p.m.

Cincinnati Councilwoman Tamaya Dennard has been arrested and federally charged with wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion, says the office of Dave DeVillers, U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio. Dennard denies the charges.

Kentucky Abortion Rights Advocates Hope For Changes Under Gov. Beshear

By Jan 10, 2020

Kentucky abortion rights advocates hope that their lives will be easier with a Democratic governor in office, but they will still have to contend with a strongly anti-abortion legislature.

Tamarri Wieder is the public affairs and policy director for Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. She says that Gov. Andy Beshear’s defeat of Gov. Matt Bevin last year shows that voters didn’t rally around anti-abortion causes.

“He tried to really use Andy Beshear’s pro-choice stances against him and it failed,” Wieder said.

“While the makeup of the General Assembly hasn’t changed, I think the voices and the votes in Kentucky are standing up and realizing the hypocrisy of these bills and how damaging they are to the commonwealth.”