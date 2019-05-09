Countdown To TV Cancellations

Here's what we know about TV series renewals and cancellations before the broadcast networks announce their fall TV lineups next week.

Many popular shows will be back: The Good Place, Will & Grace, Empire, Last Man Standing, The Simpsons, black-ish, Modern Family (for its 11th and final season), The Good Doctor, Criminal Minds, all three NCIS shows, God Friended Me, Mom, Black Lightning, Charmed and The Flash.

But not all.

Shows on the bubble include This Is Us, The Blindspot, The Cool Kids, The Orville, Star, American Housewife, Fresh Off The Boat, The Goldbergs, Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, Man With A Plan and Murphy Brown.

Here's the latest from The Wrap, TV Guide, Hollywood Reporter and TVonline:

NBC (announces Monday, May 12)

RENEWED: American Ninja Warrior, The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Ellen's Game of Games, Good Girls, The Good Place, Law & Order: SVU, Manifest, New Amsterdam, Superstore, The Voice, Will & Grace.

GONERS: Marlon, Midnight Texas, Timeless, Reverie, Trial & Error.

ON THE BUBBLE: This Is Us, Abby's, A.P. Bio, The Blindspot, The Enemy Within, I Feel Bad, The InBetween, The Village.

FOX (announces Monday, May 13)

RENEWED: 911, Bob's Burgers, Empire, Family Guy, Hell's Kitchen, Last Man Standing, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, The Resident, The Simpsons.

GONERS: The Gifted, Gotham, Rel.

ON THE BUBBLE: The Cool Kids, Lethal Weapon, The Orville, The Passage, Proven Innocent, Star.

ABC (announces Tuesday, May 14)

RENEWED: America's Funniest Home Videos, A Million Little Things, black-ish, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Modern Family, The Good Doctor, Shark Tank.

GONERS: The Alec Baldwin Show, Take Two.

ON THE BUBBLE: American Housewife, Bless The Mess, The Fix, For The People, Fresh Off The Boat, The Goldbergs, Grand Hotel, Grey's Anatomy, How To Get Away With Murder, The Kids Are Alright, The Rookie, Schooled, Single Parents, Speechless, Splitting Up Together, Station 19, Whiskey Cavalier.

CBS (announces Wednesday, May 15)

RENWED: The Amazing Race, Blue Bloods, Criminal Minds, FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., Mom, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, 60 Minutes, The Neighborhood, Young Sheldon, EAL Team, S.W.A.T., Madam Secretary, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver and 48 Hours.

GONERS: Big Bang Theory (ends May 16), Salvation, Elementary, Code Black.

ON THE BUBBLE: Blood & Treasure, The Code, Fam, Happy Together, Instinct, Life In Pieces, Man With A Plan, Murphy Brown, Ransom, The Red Line, World's Best.

CW (announces Thursday, May 16)

RENEWED: The 100, All American, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, In The Dark, Legacies, Riverdale, Roswell New Mexico, Supergirl.

GONERS: Jane the Virgin.