CPS Will Not Return In-Person For Start Of School Year

Cincinnati Public Schools will not return for in-person classes when the school year resumes on August 24. Superintendent Laura Mitchell recommended during a board meeting Monday night that the school district start the school year remotely. The district previously gave the superintendent the authority to change the existing "blended learning" plan, so the switch to distance learning did not require a board vote.

Under the new plan the district will review community COVID-19 health data on September 14 and if circumstances have improved in Hamilton County, classes will resume in-person with the "blended learning" model on September 28.

In addition, high school athletics will be paused during this period of distance learning.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the new plan for the school year is Cincinnati Board of Education Vice President and CPS parent Ryan Messer; and Cincinnati Federation of Teachers President Julie Sellers.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

