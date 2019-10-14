Dayton Mayor Whaley And Ohioans For Gun Safety Response To Gov's Gun Proposal

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine pushed back Friday against criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his STRONG Ohio gun violence package. The governor says he's confident the bill will be enacted into law.

The proposal does not include background checks, which the governor had called for after the Dayton mass shooting this summer. Instead it creates a voluntary background check program for private gun sales.

Governor DeWine spoke with Cincinnati Edition last week about the STRONG Ohio bill. Now Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley; and Ohioans for Gun Safety President Dennis Willard join the program with reaction.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

