Destiny of Desire, the next play on the stage at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, is described as an homage to Latin American soap operas, written by Karen Zacarías, whose play Native Gardens was a hit at the Playhouse recently. Theatre contributor Jim Stump is joined by the play's director, José Luis Valenzuela, who's the Artistic Director at Latino Theater Co. at The Los Angeles Theatre Center, and the assistant director, Jean Carlo Yunén A.