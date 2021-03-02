DeWine's Proposed State Budget Includes Resources That Could Ease CPD Budget

Cincinnati could host an expansion of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center under Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed state budget. DeWine spoke to Cincinnati council members at the Law and Public Safety Committee Tuesday.

The ONIC currently operates in Columbus and Cleveland. DeWine says the center helps local law enforcement with forensic analysis of electronics.

"It has been extremely well received in the last year and a half by local law enforcement agencies who many times don't have the resources, particularly the time or personnel, to do this type of work," DeWine said.

The expansion would also include a new center in Toledo.

DeWine's budget proposal also includes a $10 million fund for law enforcement agencies to implement body-worn camera programs. Agencies like Cincinnati Police that already have a body camera program could still apply for funding.

"If you needed, or any other department needed, a person to pull or redact videos, you could apply for grant funding for this particular type of position," DeWine said.

CPD Chief Eliot Isaac has requested such positions in the city's next budget. Isaac says Cincinnati officers produce about 6,000 hours of footage every month and there's a backlog of requests.

DeWine's budget proposal is pending discussion and a vote by the General Assembly.