DeWine's Proposed State Budget Includes Resources That Could Ease CPD Budget

By 1 hour ago
  • mike dewine
    Paul Vernon / AP

Cincinnati could host an expansion of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center under Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed state budget. DeWine spoke to Cincinnati council members at the Law and Public Safety Committee Tuesday.

The ONIC currently operates in Columbus and Cleveland. DeWine says the center helps local law enforcement with forensic analysis of electronics.

"It has been extremely well received in the last year and a half by local law enforcement agencies who many times don't have the resources, particularly the time or personnel, to do this type of work," DeWine said.

The expansion would also include a new center in Toledo.

DeWine's budget proposal also includes a $10 million fund for law enforcement agencies to implement body-worn camera programs. Agencies like Cincinnati Police that already have a body camera program could still apply for funding.

"If you needed, or any other department needed, a person to pull or redact videos, you could apply for grant funding for this particular type of position," DeWine said.

CPD Chief Eliot Isaac has requested such positions in the city's next budget. Isaac says Cincinnati officers produce about 6,000 hours of footage every month and there's a backlog of requests.

DeWine's budget proposal is pending discussion and a vote by the General Assembly.

Tags: 
Cincinnati Police Department
newsletter
Mike DeWine

Related Content

After Cincinnati's Record Year For Homicides, A Renewed Effort To Prevent Violence

By Feb 18, 2021
youtube.com

2020 was a deadly year in the U.S. The homicide rate rose 30% in 34 of America's biggest cities. Cincinnati broke records with 94 homicides by year's end. The Cincinnati Police Department broke another record, for the most guns recovered in a single year.

Police Chief: Officer Shortage Will Get Worse Even After Next Recruit Class

By Feb 16, 2021
Eliot Isaac
Citicable / City of Cincinnati

An officer shortage at the Cincinnati Police Department is expected to get worse over the next couple of years. Chief Eliot Isaac told the Budget and Finance Committee Tuesday that there are currently 990 sworn officers.

"We expect to fall to about 938 by the time the class graduates in March of '22," Isaac said. "If this class is 50, that will still put us about 71 officers below our authorized complement."

No-Knock Warrants: Black Cincinnatians More Often The Focus As Use Decreases Overall

By Feb 17, 2021
Jolene Almendarez / WVXU

Cincinnati council members may be voting soon to limit how and when the police department can use no-knock warrants. But whether the council has the authority to make those limitations is up for debate. And the police department has been mostly mum on the issue. But a collection of 15 years of data on no-knock warrants show they have been mostly issued in historically Black neighborhoods and Black people are most often arrested.

Local Data: Black People More Likely To Face Consequences For Marijuana Possession

By Jan 28, 2021
Pixabay

Update: Data for January 2020 was not available by press time. 

Protests throughout the summer of 2020 demanded the national spotlight focus on the separate and unequal reality Black and white people face when it comes to policing. Cincinnati is not immune to that reality. It recently released reports about marijuana-related infractions in the city that show indecencies among racial lines.