Extra $600 In Unemployment Benefits Ending In Days

In less than a week, the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits that has been a crucial lifeline for many Americans will end. This is likely to impose financial hardship on millions of people who are out of work.

The CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief act enacted in March, gave the extra aid to some 25 million Americans receiving jobless benefits through July 31. But that subsidy will end this weekend, on July 25 or 26, unless Congress passes legislation to extend the timeline.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the unemployment benefits is National Employment Law Project Senior Policy Analyst Michele Evermore.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

