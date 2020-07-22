Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Extra $600 In Unemployment Benefits Ending In Days

By 1 minute ago
  • BYTEMAKRS / FLICKR CREATIVE COMMONS

In less than a week, the extra $600 in federal weekly unemployment benefits that has been a crucial lifeline for many Americans will end. This is likely to impose financial hardship on millions of people who are out of work.

The CARES Act, the federal coronavirus relief act enacted in March, gave the extra aid to some 25 million Americans receiving jobless benefits through July 31. But that subsidy will end this weekend, on July 25 or 26, unless Congress passes legislation to extend the timeline.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the unemployment benefits is National Employment Law Project Senior Policy Analyst Michele Evermore.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
unemployment
CARES Act

Related Content

Hamilton County Allocates CARES Act Funding

By Jun 2, 2020
Bill Rinehart / WVXU

The Hamilton County commissioners voted Tuesday on a plan to spend federal money from the Congressional CARES Act.

Should 'Cancel Culture' Be Canceled?

By Jul 21, 2020
Cancel culture
Pixabay

A recent open letter to be published in Harper’s Magazine October issue was signed by over 130 notable figures from academia and popular media and has re-ignited debate about the nature of free speech.

City Council School Recruiting Members For New Class

By Jul 21, 2020
BILL RINEHART / WVXU

All nine seats on Cincinnati City Council will be on the ballot in November 2021, and right now five of those seats are held by members who cannot seek re-election because of term limits. 