Free Bike Helmets Being Distributed Throughout Ohio: Here's Where To Get One

By 57 minutes ago
  • bike helmets
    Boxes of bike helmets wait to be opened and distributed.
    Courtesy of ODOT

More than 9,000 bike helmets will be handed out for free this year thanks to a safety program called "Put a Lid On It" from ODOT and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

ODOT workers started distributing the helmets Tuesday morning. Active Transportation Manager Cait Harley says bike helmets are just one thing to reduce fatalities.

"We're really excited to provide some tools to help our young kids, people who are learning how to bike, getting out in their communities to be safe, and we are also interested in providing education to motorists as well."

Harley says many of the helmets are for kids, because 12 percent of bicycle-related fatalities in the last five years were children.

"Over the past decade we have seen an increase in bike fatalities—about 200 people in the past 10 years have been killed on bikes while navigating our roadways, and we're seeing that number rise," she says.

Helmets are going out to different agencies and programs around the state. Local participants include Cincinnati Police, Dayton Public Schools, Wyoming Police and Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses.

Tags: 
bicycles
Ohio Department of Transportation
ODOT
newsletter

Related Content

Cincinnati's Ban On Sidewalk Bicycle Riding Staying In Place

By Dec 19, 2017
WVXU

It is against the law for adults to ride bicycles on sidewalks in Cincinnati. That will not be changing.  

A council committee was asked to repeal that law Tuesday, but the request was withdrawn.  

Netherlands Proposes Legislation To Ban Use Of Phones On Bicycles

By Sep 27, 2018

The Dutch government is considering a proposal to ban the use of smartphones and other "mobile electronic devices" on bicycles.

Infrastructure Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen published the draft legislation on Thursday, NL Times reports. If approved, it could go into effect in the summer of 2019.

It is already illegal to use a phone while driving a motor vehicle in the Netherlands, the news site says. Offenders face a fine of more than $250.