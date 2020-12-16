Hamilton County Public Health To Receive COVID Vaccine Next Week For Frontline Workers

By 1 hour ago
  • coronavirus vaccine
    Hans Pennink / AP

Hamilton County Public Health is preparing to receive their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week.

The agency will begin receiving Moderna vaccines on Dec. 22. Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said they will receive 1,800 doses.

"This vaccine is designated for our EMTs and paramedics within our communities," Kesterman said. "Remember that these folks are the frontline workers that show up when somebody is sick and are putting themselves at risk and have been doing so since February."

Earlier this week, the UC Medical Center received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Weekly Cases

Hamilton County is seeing a slight slowdown in COVID-19 cases, despite still seeing more than 4,000 new cases per week.

The high plateau the county has hit has led to between 350 and 500 new cases per day. Kesterman said the county is currently dealing with roughly 12,000 active cases.

Credit Hamilton County Commission (screenshot from Dec. 16, 2020 briefing)

"When you're out and about, if you’re not being careful, the chances of getting sick are extremely high right now," Kesterman said. "Use all of those tools that we've been talking about throughout the pandemic to keep you safe. We're asking you to mask, social distance, and hand hygiene."

Nearly 1,900 people have been hospitalized in Hamilton County during the pandemic. Twelve deaths from the virus have been reported within the last week.

At least 44,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tags: 
coronavirus
COVID-19
newsletter

Related Content

You Asked: Do COVID-19 Vaccines Have Side Effects?

By Lauren Chapman Dec 15, 2020

States will begin receiving the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week, and many anticipate receiving more at least weekly. Every state has made their own vaccination plans, so check with your health department for specific information.  Meanwhile, here are answers to some of your general questions about the vaccines.

ICU Nurse Is Cincinnati's First COVID-19 Vaccine Recipient

By Dec 14, 2020
Courtesy of UC Health

The UC Medical Center is the first Cincinnati hospital to receive a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and it wasted no time in thawing the doses and administering them to health care workers.

Kentucky's Contact Tracing Director On Program's Challenges, Successes

By Jared Bennett Dec 14, 2020
coronavirus
Pixabay

Kentucky spent $78 million of CARES Act funding to set up a contact tracing program to track the spread of the coronavirus. Now, some Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are unsatisfied with the program's results and are calling for it to be defunded.