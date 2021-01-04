Has COVID Created A Pandemic Baby Boom Or Bust?

As 2021 arrives and the U.S. reaches the 10-month mark in the pandemic, we are also approaching another milestone. Some of the first babies to have been conceived during the shutdown are arriving. But are they arriving in great numbers, a sort of lockdown baby boom? Or has COVID-19 brought on a baby bust? An entire generation of fewer children born under a time of great uncertainty, economic devastation and mass loss of life.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how COVID-19 has influenced birthrates and whether we are experiencing a pandemic baby boom or bust are Ohio State University Department of Sociology Professor and Director of Graduate Studies Sarah Hayford, Ph.D.; and Wellesley College Katharine Coman and A. Barton Hepburn Professor of Economics Phillip Levine, Ph.D.

